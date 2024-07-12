Radhika Merchant's Floral Dupatta Sparks Buzz Ahead of Wedding with Anant Ambani

A significant moment during Radhika’s haldi ceremony at Antilia on July 8 has sparked widespread interest, thanks to a floral dupatta she wore. This unique piece has garnered attention for its resemblance to a previous Instagram reel shared by Sakshi Sundriyal, a well-known figure in decoding celebrity fashion.

Sundriyal’s Instagram post questioned whether Radhika’s haldi look was inspired by the earlier floral dupatta showcased in her reel. The video quickly went viral, accumulating over 3.2 million views and sparking a flurry of comments from intrigued viewers.]

Instagram users shared their thoughts on the viral video, with one user recalling similar trends from years past: “This is an old thing. My sister wore the same dupatta 12 years ago.” Another user wrote, ““Can you please tell me the name of the floral business you mentioned or post their website. Really appreciate it. Thanks.” A third user wrote, ” “This is common in Gujarati to wear flower jewellery and dupatta on haldi. I wore it too,” and the fourth commented, “Yes you’re right. I saw many people are posting their flower dupatta now. Flower dupatta getting viral after Radhika wearing it.”

The use of floral dupattas and jewellery, particularly during haldi ceremonies, is not uncommon in Indian traditions. Commenters noted its prevalence in Gujarati customs, adding to the cultural significance of Radhika’s choice.

For her haldi ceremony, Radhika adorned herself in a vibrant yellow outfit designed by Anamika Khanna, complemented by the distinctive floral dupatta. Her ensemble was further enhanced by traditional floral jewellery, including kaleeras, haathphool, a necklace, and earrings.

