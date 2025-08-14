Raj Kundra And Shilpa Shetty In Deep Trouble? ₹60 Crore Scam Allegations By A Well Known Businessmen Spark Police Probe

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra booked: Raj Kundra who’s been married to Shilpa Shetty, have landed in fresh legal trouble after being booked by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Booked by Mumbai Police EOW in ₹60 Crore Investment Fraud Case Involving Businessman Deepak Kothari

The case involves an alleged cheating of around ₹60 crore from a businessman in what was described as a loan turned investment deal.

The complainant, Deepak Kothari, says he was lured into investing money into Kundra and Shetty’s former company, Best Deal TV, back in 2015. According to him, he transferred over ₹31 crore initially under a share subscription agreement. Later, another ₹28 crore followed under what he says was a supplementary deal.

Kothari claims he was introduced to the couple through an associate named Rajesh Arya. At first, the deal was pitched as a loan with 12 percent annual interest. But later, it was changed to an investment model, reportedly to avoid high tax liabilities. Kothari says he was promised monthly returns and eventual repayment of his principal, but that never happened.

Raj Kundra Denies ₹60 Crore Fraud Allegations as Police Probe Deepens

By 2016, Shilpa Shetty had resigned from her directorial role in the company. Not long after, the company went into insolvency. Kothari says he was kept in the dark about the company’s financial troubles and only found out after trying to recover his funds.

The FIR includes serious charges like cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and dishonest misappropriation of property. Police are now investigating the money trail and the exact role of both Kundra and Shetty in the alleged fraud.

Kundra’s team has denied all allegations, calling them baseless and part of a civil business dispute. However, this is just one of several legal issues the couple has faced over the past few years.

