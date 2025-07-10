Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine

Bollywood starlet Shilpa Shetty Kundra faced criticism for a brutal language war after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) rioted at no Marathi representation in a recent promotional activity of her new release KD: The Devil in Mumbai. As the scandal gained force, Shilpa remained steadfast, defiance on her face, claiming proudly, “Me Maharashtrachi Mulgi Aahe” (I am a daughter of Maharashtra), triumphing over her adversaries with grace and pride of culture. She reacted not only to the political fire, but recommitted herself to her strong roots in Maharashtra, where she was born and brought up.

Shilpa Shetty Asserts Marathi Identity Amid MNS Criticism at Mumbai Event

The MNS, which has long been outspoken in their opinions on matters pertaining to Marathi culture and language, found fault with the KD team for degrading the image of Marathi during a promotion event in Mumbai. And with tensions already high, everyone was holding their breath expecting a response from Shilpa Shetty, one of the stars of the film. She did respond and turned the situation around. Even when speaking in Marathi fluently, Shilpa reaffirmed how proud she is to be Maharashtrian, declaring that having Mumbai as her background has been very significant to her roots and values.

Her comment immediately captured her many Maharashtrian votaries, who liked her honesty and authenticity. “I am not a South Indian cinema heroine being pushed here also a daughter of this nation and as proud as can be,” she declared at the ceremony. In a city whose politics of language have the propensity for hot heads, Shilpa’s authentic remark hit the correct chord between tact and identity that resonated with her fan club as well as local pride.

KD Event Sparks Marathi Language Row: Shilpa Shetty’s Stand Garners Public Support

The promotional event of KD: The Devil, a big-budget action movie featuring a prominent South Indian star cast, was the unintended battleground for a war of words. Activists of MNS insisted on Marathi usage and respect more at such public events in Mumbai, particularly where local audiences are concerned. The controversy soon picked up steam on the internet, with video of the incident, as well as Shilpa’s furious rant, finding its way onto cyberspace.

Her declaration, “Me Maharashtrachi Mulgi Aahe”, was a top trend in hours, drawing the support of the pride of most Marathi-speaking citizens who feel marginalized in mass-scale entertainment programs that take place in their own state. What could have otherwise turned out to be a complete scandal was shaped into one of unity and pride of the culture, all courtesy of the very calm and fearless nature of Shilpa.

Also Read: Baahubali Returns: SS Rajamouli Announces Two-Part Epic Film On 10th Anniversary – Here’s When It Hits Theatres!