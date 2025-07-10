LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Baahubali Returns: SS Rajamouli Announces Two-Part Epic Film On 10th Anniversary – Here’s When It Hits Theatres!

Baahubali Returns: SS Rajamouli Announces Two-Part Epic Film On 10th Anniversary – Here’s When It Hits Theatres!

SS Rajamouli announces Baahubali: The Epic, a two-part sequel set to release in December 2025. Featuring new characters and grander battles, the film continues Mahendra Baahubali's legacy with global production scale.

SS Rajamouli announces two-part sequel Baahubali: The Epic on the 10th anniversary, featuring new characters, massive battles, and global locations with a release planned for 2025 .
SS Rajamouli Unveils Baahubali: The Epic Two-Part Sequel Set for 2025 with Bigger Battles and New Legends!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 20:57:43 IST

A decade after redefining Indian cinema, Baahubali is making a mighty return! Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli has officially announced a brand-new, two-part film in the Baahubali universe to mark the franchise’s 10th anniversary. The unexpected disclosure during a grand anniversary celebration delighted fan of the masterpiece, who had long anticipated a sequel. The upcoming films promise to reveal previously unseen tales, delve further into rivalries, and deepen the mythology of the characters we have adored for years, going beyond simply revisiting the realm of Mahishmati.

SS Rajamouli’s Two-Part Film to Hit Theatres in Late 2025 

Shattering the suspense long in the air as rumors spread, SS Rajamouli announced that Baahubali: The Epic would be arriving in two parts. Bahubali The Epic twp part combined movie will release in theaters across the globe in December 2025. The movies will start from where Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ended and venture into the kingdom of Mahendra Baahubali and the new evils that surface. Rajamouli has finished writing the script and facilitating pre-production is already in process. It will be one of the most ambitious sequels Indian cinema has ever seen, aided by an expanded international team and record-breaking visual effects.

Baahubali Universe Expands with New Characters and Bigger Battles

Rajamouli has set the bar higher by releasing a hint that Baahubali: The Epic will welcome five new lead characters, such as a warrior woman from a neighboring kingdom and an enigmatic shadow character related to Kattappa’s history. The war scenes are going to be larger even than the legendary Baahubali 2 climax with battle scenes shot across several countries such as India, New Zealand, and Morocco. Production starts from the beginning of 2025, with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty reprising their roles, with fresh casting to be done later this year.

