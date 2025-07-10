This Filmmaker Once Asked Priyanka Chopra To Fix Her Nose And She Immediately Did

When Priyanka Chopra started off as a Bollywood star, she was introduced as the “next big thing” as soon as she was crowned Miss World. But as her career as an actress took off, it was a different story altogether overnight. In a recent interview, Andaaz producer Suneel Darshan spoke of a lesser-known side of her life: a nose surgery gone wrong which could have ended her career even before it took off. Darshan confessed that he had asked Priyanka to “set her nose right” as she looked very different following a failed medical operation and her career in Bollywood was uncertain.

Early Setback: How a Botched Surgery Nearly Cost Priyanka Chopra Her First Big Break

Suneel Darshan, who has introduced many new faces on the screen, accepted that when Priyanka Chopra was finalized in Andaaz opposite Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta, she wasn’t the director’s first choice. Her altered facial structure, especially her nose, was a cause of concern. Priyanka Chopra had also undergone nasal surgery due to a medical condition, which didn’t prove beneficial for her either. The outcome was a perceived alteration in her looks, which the producer could not afford to overlook. Darshan acknowledged that he was frank with her and made her understand that her “new look” had to be undone if she wanted a serious attempt at the character.

All this notwithstanding, Priyanka never lost hope. Being determined, she concentrated on acting and screen presence. Suneel Darshan subsequently kept her back in the film, seeing the fire in her. Her determination was the steppingstone to a great future career.

From Insecurity to Icon: Priyanka’s Journey to Reclaiming Her Confidence

Even though the surgery dented her confidence for some time, Priyanka Chopra won through. Priyanka never shied away from explaining the way the experience affected her psychologically. In follow-up interviews, Priyanka admitted to being heartbroken at the way people responded towards her look. The media presumed her look, and other celebrities in the industry questioned her. But determination and ability won over words.

Priyanka went in for corrective work in the intervening years, not out of vanity but to restore her natural beauty and poise. She demonstrated in movies like Andaaz, Fashion, and ultimately her international breakthrough with Quantico that she was not just a pretty face. She is now among the most acclaimed names in international entertainment, promoting body positivity and honesty.



