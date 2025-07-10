LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ED Registers Case Against Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, 26 Others In Betting App Scam

ED Registers Case Against Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, 26 Others In Betting App Scam

ED books 29 celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Nidhi Agarwal for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps like A23, Junglee Rummy, JeetWin. Probe under PMLA follows multiple FIRs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

ED registers money laundering case against 29 celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Nidhi Agarwal over illegal betting app endorsements across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 15:32:47 IST

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) has registered a case against 29 celebrities, including actors and YouTubers, for promoting illegal betting apps. This regulatory action follows a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Cyberabad police, Telangana earlier this year. 

Included among the accused actors are Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Manchu Lakshmi, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and TV anchor Srimukhi. The list also includes popular YouTubers like Harsha Sai, Bayya Sunny Yadav, and YouTube local Boi Nani mentioned in the Enforcement Case Information Report(ECIR) registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act(PMLA). 

The police claim that the celebrities endorsed online betting platforms like Junglee Rummy, A23, JeetWin, Parimatch, Lotus365, and others. The scam was allegedly marketed through online and social media advertisements which now put law enforcement agencies and high-profile local citizens in the hot seat.

The ED suspects that large sums of money were laundered through these promotional campaigns. The complaint stated that the celebrities’ promotions encouraged the public, particularly youngsters, to engage in gambling activities. One complainant, Puli Kumar Reddy, claimed to have lost over ₹3 crore due to such YouTube ads. Another complaint flagged how gambling ads were disguised as philanthropic or entertainment content.

A day prior, on the 19th of March, the Miyapur Police registered the case against 25 persons, under Section 318(4), 112, and 49 of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita, Section 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act, and under Section 66-D of the IT Act, related to deception, unlawful gaming and online deception.

While some celebrities have denied any illegal intent, stating they had terminated contracts over ethical concerns, the ED continues to trace the financial and digital trail of these endorsements. Multiple FIRs have been filed across Panjagutta, Suryapet, Cyberabad, Visakhapatnam, and Miyapur police stations.

Further investigation is underway, and summons to the celebrities are expected in the coming weeks.

Tags: ED betting app caseJunglee RummyRana Daggubati gambling adVijay Deverakonda betting scam

