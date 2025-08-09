LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > RAJINI-MANIA TAKEOVER! Company Declares Holiday For Employees As Rajinikanth’s Coolie Gears Up For Release

RAJINI-MANIA TAKEOVER! Company Declares Holiday For Employees As Rajinikanth’s Coolie Gears Up For Release

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, releasing August 14, 2025, sparks unprecedented hype—Uno Aqua Care declares a holiday, marks his 50 years in cinema with charity, and supports anti-piracy. With ₹47+ crore in bookings worldwide, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film eyes a ₹100 crore opening day.

A company has declared a holiday for employees on August 14, 2025, to celebrate the release of Rajinikanth’s Coolie.
A company has declared a holiday for employees on August 14, 2025, to celebrate the release of Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 9, 2025 21:07:01 IST

Rajinikanth’s fanbase isn’t just loyal—it’s a force of nature. With his highly anticipated film Coolie dropping on August 14, 2025, the hype train’s already speeding ahead.

In a move that’s grabbed plenty of attention, the company Uno Aqua Care has announced a full-on holiday for employees, just so people can enjoy the release without flooding HR with leave requests.

Company Declares Holiday For Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Their notice, which has been making rounds all over social media, spells it out: August 14, 2025, is an official day off for all branches—Chennai, Bangalore, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Mattuthavani, Arapalayam, everywhere.

But it’s not just about letting people watch a movie. The company plans to mark Rajinikanth’s 50th anniversary in cinema by donating food to orphanages and old-age homes, handing out sweets, and giving away free Coolie tickets to staff. They’re also pushing anti-piracy efforts, which is honestly rare to see from a corporate side.

This isn’t just another film release. For Rajini’s fans, August 14 is shaping up to be a genuine festival. The 50-year milestone only adds to the sense that this is something bigger—a celebration of a superstar who’s defined decades of Indian cinema.

There’s charity, there’s community, there’s a sense of occasion that goes beyond box office numbers.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Box Office Prediction 

Speaking of box office: the numbers are wild. Bookings for Coolie have already hit ₹5.55 crore, and if you add block seats, it jumps to ₹10.27 crore in India alone. Overseas, advance sales have smashed through ₹37 crore, and industry watchers are already talking about a possible ₹100 crore-plus opening day worldwide. If these predictions hold, Coolie could land one of the biggest debuts ever for an Indian film.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Rajinikanth front and centre, Coolie is expected to deliver everything fans want—action, drama, and those larger-than-life moments that only a Rajini film can offer.

With companies giving holidays, fans rallying for charity, and ticket sales going through the roof, August 14 is more than just a date to mark on the calendar. 

ALSO READ: Why Is Khalid Ka Shivaji Running Into Controversies? Raj More’s Movie Release Date Pushed As Politicians Take A U-Turn

Tags: Coolierajinikanthtrending news

RELATED News

The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Never Walked Out Of Bobby Deol’s Barsaat But Was Fired: ‘I Immediately Went And….’
Chiranjeevi Slams ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’ Claims Amid Tollywood Strike Chaos, ‘I Have Not Met Anyone’

LATEST NEWS

Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
RAJINI-MANIA TAKEOVER! Company Declares Holiday For Employees As Rajinikanth’s Coolie Gears Up For Release

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RAJINI-MANIA TAKEOVER! Company Declares Holiday For Employees As Rajinikanth’s Coolie Gears Up For Release

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RAJINI-MANIA TAKEOVER! Company Declares Holiday For Employees As Rajinikanth’s Coolie Gears Up For Release
RAJINI-MANIA TAKEOVER! Company Declares Holiday For Employees As Rajinikanth’s Coolie Gears Up For Release
RAJINI-MANIA TAKEOVER! Company Declares Holiday For Employees As Rajinikanth’s Coolie Gears Up For Release
RAJINI-MANIA TAKEOVER! Company Declares Holiday For Employees As Rajinikanth’s Coolie Gears Up For Release

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?