RAJINI-MANIA TAKEOVER! Company Declares Holiday For Employees As Rajinikanth’s Coolie Gears Up For Release

Rajinikanth’s fanbase isn’t just loyal—it’s a force of nature. With his highly anticipated film Coolie dropping on August 14, 2025, the hype train’s already speeding ahead.

In a move that’s grabbed plenty of attention, the company Uno Aqua Care has announced a full-on holiday for employees, just so people can enjoy the release without flooding HR with leave requests.

Company Declares Holiday For Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Their notice, which has been making rounds all over social media, spells it out: August 14, 2025, is an official day off for all branches—Chennai, Bangalore, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Mattuthavani, Arapalayam, everywhere.

But it’s not just about letting people watch a movie. The company plans to mark Rajinikanth’s 50th anniversary in cinema by donating food to orphanages and old-age homes, handing out sweets, and giving away free Coolie tickets to staff. They’re also pushing anti-piracy efforts, which is honestly rare to see from a corporate side.

This isn’t just another film release. For Rajini’s fans, August 14 is shaping up to be a genuine festival. The 50-year milestone only adds to the sense that this is something bigger—a celebration of a superstar who’s defined decades of Indian cinema.

There’s charity, there’s community, there’s a sense of occasion that goes beyond box office numbers.

As usual Holiday being declared for offices as COOLIE releasing 😂🫨🦖🔥 pic.twitter.com/pj54B8uqA2 — Hello (@RockinggRAJINI) August 9, 2025

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Box Office Prediction

Speaking of box office: the numbers are wild. Bookings for Coolie have already hit ₹5.55 crore, and if you add block seats, it jumps to ₹10.27 crore in India alone. Overseas, advance sales have smashed through ₹37 crore, and industry watchers are already talking about a possible ₹100 crore-plus opening day worldwide. If these predictions hold, Coolie could land one of the biggest debuts ever for an Indian film.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Rajinikanth front and centre, Coolie is expected to deliver everything fans want—action, drama, and those larger-than-life moments that only a Rajini film can offer.

With companies giving holidays, fans rallying for charity, and ticket sales going through the roof, August 14 is more than just a date to mark on the calendar.

ALSO READ: Why Is Khalid Ka Shivaji Running Into Controversies? Raj More’s Movie Release Date Pushed As Politicians Take A U-Turn