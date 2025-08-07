LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajinikanth Fan Performs Abhishekam With Over 5,500 Photos In Madurai Temple As Superstar Completes 50 Years In Cinema

Rajinikanth Fan Performs Abhishekam With Over 5,500 Photos In Madurai Temple As Superstar Completes 50 Years In Cinema

A Rajinikanth fan in Madurai celebrated the superstar’s 50-year cinema journey by adorning the Rajini temple with 5,500+ photos and performing rituals. As Rajinikanth marks his golden jubilee, fans await his next big film Coolie, releasing August 14, 2025.

Rajinikanth completes 50 years in cinema
Rajinikanth completes 50 years in cinema

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 7, 2025 16:11:39 IST

In a heartfelt tribute to mark 50 years of Superstar Rajinikanth in cinema, a fan named Karthik celebrated the milestone by adorning the Rajinikanth temple, ‘Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple’, with over 5,500 photographs of the cinema artist in Madurai.

He also performed abhishekam (ritual bathing) as part of the worship, showcasing his deep devotion and admiration.

The temple, inaugurated just a few years ago, features a striking 300-kg idol of Rajinikanth and stands as a symbol of the actor’s fans’ deep emotional connection and the immense popularity of the superstar across generations.

Treating the actor as a deity, Karthik and his family performed special rituals and celebrations in the temple to honour the actor’s golden jubilee in the film industry on Thursday.

The fan adorned the temple with the photos of Rajinikanth and his movies.

Rajinikanth began his cinematic journey in 1975 and has continued it successfully to this day. At 74, Superstar Rajinikanth remains one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema, achieving remarkable milestones that resonate with today’s generation.
The ‘Jailer’ actor has completed 50 years in the cinema industry this year. He debuted with the Tamil film ‘Apoorva Raagangal’ in 1975. It was directed by K. Balachander.

In his five-decade career, the actor has garnered fame across the Indian cinema industry due to his unique acting style, iconic punch dialogues, and global fan following.

Superstar Rajinikanth is known for his superhit films, including ‘Sivaji: The Boss’, ‘Robot’, ‘Robot 2.0’, ‘Thalapathy’, ‘Jailer’ and others.

The actor was last seen in the film ‘Vettaiyan’, which was directed by T. J. Gnanavel. It boasted a star-studded cast which included Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in the highly anticipated movie ‘Coolie’, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Kannada star Upendra, Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on August 14, 2025. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Drops Bigg Boss 19 Trailer With ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ Theme, Promises Drama, Twists, And Power Struggles!

Tags: celebrity newsrajinikanthtrending news

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Paswan
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Rajinikanth Fan Performs Abhishekam With Over 5,500 Photos In Madurai Temple As Superstar Completes 50 Years In Cinema

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajinikanth Fan Performs Abhishekam With Over 5,500 Photos In Madurai Temple As Superstar Completes 50 Years In Cinema

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajinikanth Fan Performs Abhishekam With Over 5,500 Photos In Madurai Temple As Superstar Completes 50 Years In Cinema
Rajinikanth Fan Performs Abhishekam With Over 5,500 Photos In Madurai Temple As Superstar Completes 50 Years In Cinema
Rajinikanth Fan Performs Abhishekam With Over 5,500 Photos In Madurai Temple As Superstar Completes 50 Years In Cinema
Rajinikanth Fan Performs Abhishekam With Over 5,500 Photos In Madurai Temple As Superstar Completes 50 Years In Cinema

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?