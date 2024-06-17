Rajinikanth Strikes a Pose at Aishwarya Arjun's Reception | See Pics

Rajinikanth is inarguably one of the biggest and most celebrated names in the film industry. The matinee idol, who has been an integral part of Indian cinema since 1975, enjoys a dedicated fan following because of his stylish screen presence and larger-than-life gimmicks. ‘Thalaivar’ has starred in several blockbusters, right from Muthu to 2.0, and proved that his box office stamina is second to none. He is now in the limelight for a sweet reason. The mass hero attended the reception of Aishwarya Arjun, Arjun’s daughter, and congratulated her on the special occasion.

Rajinikanth Attends Aishwarya Arjun’s Reception

Aishwarya Arjun recently tied the knot with Umapathy and added a new dimension to her life. The couple then hosted a grand reception in Chennai to mark their union. Rajinikanth attended the function and blessed the newlyweds. The ‘Petta’ star posed for photos with the couple.

Superstar at Aishwarya Arjun’s Wedding Reception 📸 pic.twitter.com/QdnrrvgHrm — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) June 17, 2024

The Action King’s daughter sported a quartz pink saree tulle saree while Umapathy donned a blue suit. Similarly, Rajinikanth looked his usual charming self.

Busy Time for Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth remains a force to reckon with despite the emergence of younger stars. The actor delivered a blockbuster with ‘Jailer’, one of the most talked-about films of 2023. He will next be seen in ‘Vettaiyan’. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jay Bhim fame, it is touted to be a cop drama with a strong message The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The ‘Enthiran’ actor will soon be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind hits such as Vijay’s ‘Master’ and Karthi’s ‘Kaithi’, for ‘Coolie’. The film reportedly features him as a don and revolves around gold smuggling. It has a standalone story with no connection to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. ‘Coolie’ features Sathyaraj in a key role.

Show Full Article