Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan All Set To Clash With Suriya’s Kanguva At Box Office- Check Release Date Here!

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 10. This action drama will see Rajinikanth portraying an IPS officer. Interestingly, Kanguva, featuring Suriya and directed by Siva, is also set to premiere on the same date.

Vettaiyan, produced by Lyca Productions, boasts a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, making his debut in Tamil cinema, along with Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Jisshu Sengupta, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Supporting roles are played by Rohini, Abhirami, and VJ Rakshan.

Notably, this film reunites Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years; their last collaboration was in Hum (1991), following earlier films like Andhaa Kaanoon (1983) and Geraftaar (1985).

MUST READ: Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Marriage Plans: It Gets More Difficult For…

Vettaiyan marks Rajinikanth’s 170th film and features a talented technical team, including music composer Anirudh, cinematographer S. R. Kathir, and editor Philomin Raj. The movie is currently in post-production and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Directed by Siva and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations, this highly anticipated film Kanguva features Suriya in the lead role. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, and B. S. Avinash.

Originally set for an early 2024 release, the film’s debut was delayed to accommodate an extensive post-production process aimed at delivering a visually spectacular experience.

To enhance its global appeal, the producers have planned to release the film in 38 languages, a strategic decision by Gnanavel Raja to maximize its international reach and box office potential.

ALSO READ: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Quit Bollywood? Superstar Drops A Hint, ‘Mujhe Filmo Se…’