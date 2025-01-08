Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t A Remake’

The film, Baby John, failed to make back its ₹180 crore budget, collecting less than ₹50 crore in domestic markets.

Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t A Remake’

Actor Rajpal Yadav was recently asked about the underwhelming box office performance of Varun Dhawan’s latest release, Baby John.

The film failed to make back its ₹ 180 crore budget, collecting less than ₹ 50 crore in domestic markets. Kalees-directed film, produced by Atlee, was a remake of Atlee’s Tamil hit Theri, which starred Vijay.

Here’s What Rajpal Yadav said

Reflecting on the movie Baby John in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Yadav called it “a well-made film in every way,” but claimed that the film suffered from the stigma of a remake.

“If this wasn’t a remake, it would have been the most well-made film of my 25-year career,” Rajpal said, noting audiences knew the original and had certain expectations.

On the reaction of Varun Dhawan to the film’s failure, Yadav dismissed all rumors that said the actor is disappointed. “Varun is a sweet and hardworking fellow,” he said, commending him for his readiness to take risks in his career.

“Varun has always tried to do something different, and his attempts must be appreciated because it’s a big deal to take risks,” Rajpal said.

Comparing Varun’s journey to Shah Rukh Khan’s career, Yadav highlighted how both actors have experimented with diverse roles to avoid being typecast. Varun, who debuted with Student of the Year, under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

In a previous conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Varun had said that there’s an urgent need for Bollywood to adapt itself to industry changes, which he had pointed out increases from OTT platforms and new-age careers like influencing.

While Baby John was a rare misstep for the actor, Rajpal Yadav, who played Constable Ram Sevak in the film, was somewhat appreciated for his performance, mainly for attempting action sequences for the first time in his career.

ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Filed under

Baby John Entertainment Rajpal Yadav Varun Dhawan

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Pained By The Stampede..’: PM Modi Mourns, Six Dead, 40 Injured In The Tirupati Tragedy

‘Pained By The Stampede..’: PM Modi Mourns, Six Dead, 40 Injured In The Tirupati Tragedy

Google Maps Error Leads Assam Police Into Nagaland, Locals Detain 13 Officials Overnight

Google Maps Error Leads Assam Police Into Nagaland, Locals Detain 13 Officials Overnight

‘Everyone Will Despise Indians…’: Foreigner Complaints About Loud Indian Wedding Disturbing Her Sleep

‘Everyone Will Despise Indians…’: Foreigner Complaints About Loud Indian Wedding Disturbing Her Sleep

Los Angeles Wildfires Leave Two Dead, Thousands Evacuated Amid Devastation

Los Angeles Wildfires Leave Two Dead, Thousands Evacuated Amid Devastation

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Entertainment

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Here’s What She Said

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Pritish Nandy, Filmmaker And Poet, Passes Away At 73 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Married In A Secret Ceremony?

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

‘Don’t Squeeze Me’: Nithya Menen Stops Mysskin From Hugging Her, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Acquires Two Luxury Mumbai Apartments Of ₹86.92 Crore With Family In

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox