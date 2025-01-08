Rajpal Yadav Talks About Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Box Office Failure, ‘If It Wasn’t A Remake’

The film, Baby John, failed to make back its ₹180 crore budget, collecting less than ₹50 crore in domestic markets.

Actor Rajpal Yadav was recently asked about the underwhelming box office performance of Varun Dhawan’s latest release, Baby John.

The film failed to make back its ₹ 180 crore budget, collecting less than ₹ 50 crore in domestic markets. Kalees-directed film, produced by Atlee, was a remake of Atlee’s Tamil hit Theri, which starred Vijay.

Here’s What Rajpal Yadav said

Reflecting on the movie Baby John in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Yadav called it “a well-made film in every way,” but claimed that the film suffered from the stigma of a remake.

“If this wasn’t a remake, it would have been the most well-made film of my 25-year career,” Rajpal said, noting audiences knew the original and had certain expectations.

On the reaction of Varun Dhawan to the film’s failure, Yadav dismissed all rumors that said the actor is disappointed. “Varun is a sweet and hardworking fellow,” he said, commending him for his readiness to take risks in his career.

“Varun has always tried to do something different, and his attempts must be appreciated because it’s a big deal to take risks,” Rajpal said.

Comparing Varun’s journey to Shah Rukh Khan’s career, Yadav highlighted how both actors have experimented with diverse roles to avoid being typecast. Varun, who debuted with Student of the Year, under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

In a previous conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Varun had said that there’s an urgent need for Bollywood to adapt itself to industry changes, which he had pointed out increases from OTT platforms and new-age careers like influencing.

While Baby John was a rare misstep for the actor, Rajpal Yadav, who played Constable Ram Sevak in the film, was somewhat appreciated for his performance, mainly for attempting action sequences for the first time in his career.

