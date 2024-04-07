Ram Charan And His Wife Upasana FINALLY Reveal The Face Of Their Daughter In An Adorable Family Post- See Pic Here!

After earlier sharing a glimpse of their daughter, actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have finally revealed the face of their newborn daughter. On the morning of April 7, Upasana Konidela took to her social platform X to share a photo from their recent vacation in Thailand with her husband Ram Charan and daughter Klin Kaara, revealing her daughter’s face for the first time.

The caption accompanying the picture expressed gratitude to Ram Charan for the incredible experience at the elephant rescue camp, highlighting his role as a wonderful father. She captioned the picture, “Thank you, Mr. C/Naana, for an incredible experience. Learned so much at the elephant rescue camp #bestdad.” In the image, Ram Charan is depicted holding a pipe and showering water on a baby elephant, while Upasana is seen placing her hands on the elephant while cradling Klin Kaara, who gazes elegantly at the elephant.

Thank you, Mr. C/Naana, for an incredible experience. Learned so much at the elephant rescue camp. ❤️🐘#bestdad @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/eBt6JpdCX7 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) April 7, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

In the latest, Ram Charan is seen in a black t-shirt, yellow shorts, a white cap, and goggles, maintaining his signature look. Upasana is dressed in a white oversized t-shirt and black leggings, while Klin Kaara wears a colorful frock, radiating beauty. Fans flooded Upasana’s comments section with heart emojis upon seeing Klin Kaara’s face for the first time.

The couple in an earlier post their daughter took Klin Kaara to a beach in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, as depicted in a video collage shared by Upasana on Instagram. The collage offers a glimpse of their enjoyable time at the beach. In one photo, Upasana sits on a rock with their pet, while Ram carries Klin Kaara in a baby carrier, sharing a loving gaze. The caption indicates it was Klin Kaara’s first beach experience. Both Ram and Upasana sport black and white T-shirts and shorts.

Ram and Upasana, who celebrated 11 years of marriage, welcomed their first child on June 20 the previous year in Hyderabad. They hosted a lavish ceremony to name their daughter, surrounded by family and friends.

