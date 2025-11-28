LIVE TV
Rama Raju Mantena Steals Spotlight Dancing With Brother To Naatu Naatu At Netra Mantena's Lavish Udaipur Wedding Celebration

Rama Raju Mantena Steals Spotlight Dancing With Brother To Naatu Naatu At Netra Mantena’s Lavish Udaipur Wedding Celebration

At Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s lavish Udaipur wedding, a surprise Naatu Naatu dance by Rama Raju Mantena and his brother went viral. Their energetic performance overshadowed the star-studded guest list, blending grandeur, family warmth, and pure celebration into the event’s most unforgettable moment.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 28, 2025 12:28:31 IST

Netra Mantena, the daughter of a US-based pharma tycoon, Rama Raju Mantena, married tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur with a lavish ceremony attended by the world’s elite, but one act managed to win the hearts of the internet: a lively dance of the bride’s father and his brother. Among the A-list guests and international entertainers, the two siblings came out for the now-iconic, Oscar-winning song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film RRR.

They performed not for a slow, sentimental number but to the powerful and exuberant, Oscar-winning song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film RRR. Their colorful and cheerful interpretation of the famous hook steps of the song went viral in an instant, demonstrating that true family celebration can easily overshadow even the most expertly planned routine. The moment was a superb amalgamation of Hollywood-style extravagance and real Indian wedding atmosphere and thus became the highlight of the multi-day event.

Viral Wedding Performance

The surprise but completely enjoyable dance performance of Rama Raju Mantena and his brother soon after became the most discussed event of the celebration. The pair’s energy and perfect coordination, even in their formal wear, were so contagious that the audience composed of stars apparently including Donald Trump Jr., Ranveer Singh, and Jennifer Lopez could not help but cheer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Secret Grapher (@the.secret.grapher)



Choosing ‘Naatu Naatu’ – a song that is known for its energizing and complex dance moves – was their way of showing a playful attitude and also being deeply connected to their traditions, which the wedding celebration’s rich environment could not contain. The clip that went viral was a reminder of the global power of dance as a medium for expressing joy and marking family milestones.

Mantena Family Celebration

The ceremony took place over several days at Udaipur’s finest places to include The Leela Palace and the magnificent Jagmandir Island Palace. Rama Raju Mantena, head of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, went all out to treat his child, Netra, and her husband, Vamsi Gadiraju, as kings and queens for a day.

The Mantena family went all out in terms of Naatu Naatu and if the performance that was the talk of the day he event had been so that was the only thing they did, the wedding still had enough décor, entertainment of star quality, and family warmth that marked its position as one of the most famous destination weddings of the year.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 12:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS