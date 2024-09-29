Rani Mukerji At IIFA 2024: ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ Was A Victory For Content-driven Cinema | NewsX Exclusive

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Rani Mukerji said that the story resonated with the audience as it revolves around the journey of a mother

Rani Mukerji is considered to be one of Bollywood’s finest performers. The actor enjoys a dedicated fan following because of her intense performances and gripping screen presence. Rani is now in the limelight for an awesome reason. She was adjudged ‘Best Actress In A Leading Role’ for her work in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, the seasoned performer said that the positive response to the film shows the content is the key to success in the post-pandemic era.

Rani Mukerji Calls ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ A Special Film

Rani Mukerji added another feather to her cap by winning the “Best Actress’ award at IIFA 2024 for her work in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, she said that the story resonated with the audience as it revolves around the journey of a mother. Rani added that the team shot the film during the pandemic, which made its success all the more important for the industry.

“It released after the pandemic. The film’s success proved that content-driven films will always be there and succeed. There was a message in the film and as a mother, it was a special film for me,” added Rani.

The ‘Ghulam’ star also said that she enjoys coming to Abu Dhabi and has been here before as well.

About IIFA

Since its inception in 2000, IIFA has been held in numerous cities such as New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the three-day celebration is taking place at the renowned Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, concluding on September 29. The highlight of the event, the prestigious IIFA Awards, was held on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan serving as the main host, accompanied by co-hosts Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

