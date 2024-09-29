Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Rani Mukerji At IIFA 2024: ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ Was A Victory For Content-driven Cinema | NewsX Exclusive

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Rani Mukerji said that the story resonated with the audience as it revolves around the journey of a mother

Rani Mukerji At IIFA 2024: ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ Was A Victory For Content-driven Cinema | NewsX Exclusive

Rani Mukerji is considered to be one of Bollywood’s finest performers. The actor enjoys a dedicated fan following because of her intense performances and gripping screen presence. Rani is now in the limelight for an awesome reason. She was adjudged ‘Best Actress In A Leading Role’ for her work in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, the seasoned performer said that the positive response to the film shows the content is the key to success in the post-pandemic era.

Rani Mukerji Calls ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ A Special Film

Rani Mukerji added another feather to her cap by winning the “Best Actress’ award at IIFA 2024 for her work in ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, she said that the story resonated with the audience as it revolves around the journey of a mother. Rani added that the team shot the film during the pandemic, which made its success all the more important for the industry.

MUST READ : IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

“It released after the pandemic. The film’s success proved that content-driven films will always be there and succeed. There was a message in the film and as a mother, it was a special film for me,” added Rani.

The ‘Ghulam’ star also said that she enjoys coming to Abu Dhabi and has been here before as well.

About IIFA

Since its inception in 2000, IIFA has been held in numerous cities such as New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the three-day celebration is taking place at the renowned Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, concluding on September 29. The highlight of the event, the prestigious IIFA Awards, was held on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan serving as the main host, accompanied by co-hosts Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ | Shahid Kapoor On Mother Neelima Azeem: Grew Up Watching Her Dance

 

Filed under

iifa 2024 iifa 2024 news Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway Rani Mukerji

Also Read

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox