Home > Entertainment > Rani Mukerji Wins First National Award For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Keeps Daughter Adira Close

Rani Mukerji Wins First National Award For Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Keeps Daughter Adira Close

Rani Mukerji received her first National Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and made headlines by wearing a gold necklace with daughter Adira’s initials. The heartfelt gesture beautifully reflected the film’s theme – a mother’s love and fight for her child, making the moment even more special.

Rani Mukerji Honors Daughter Adira While Receiving First National Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (Pc: X)
Rani Mukerji Honors Daughter Adira While Receiving First National Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 24, 2025 11:08:55 IST

Rani Mukerji has just been appreciated for her powerful role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway at 71st National Award. But what attracted more people towards her was much more personal. She walked up the stage to receive the award of Best Actress. It bore a custom-designed gold pendant that had Adira’s initials inscribed on it, such a wonderful testimony of a mother’s love and the importance of family at a moment of professional glory.

The meaning behind the necklace surmounted, as the very theme of the movie turns out to be a mother’s unwavering fight for her children. It quietly conveyed that even while celebrating an individual honor, the most important thing in her life is her daughter Adira.

A Mother’s Dedication: The Film And The Actress

Rani Mukerji’s raw emotionality in that award-winning performance by Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is recognized in very acclaimable regard. The film is based on a true story that tells the tale of an Indian mother who faces the Norwegian legal establishment as she tries to get her children back. What Rani delivered in her performance was not just an act but pure embodiment of mother’s pain, resilience, and determination to love.

Her wearing the necklace with Adira’s initials at the awards ceremony reads this bond, showing that her onscreen devotion to motherhood reflects real life. As well, it serves as a poignant reminder about the very award-winning role being perhaps the closest to her personal life.

Fashion with a Personal Touch

As great as her saree was from Sabyasachi, her minimalist gold necklace took center stage over everything else in her look. It says a lot about her choices demonstrating that fashion can be stylish yet mean something more profound. The necklace is simple with initials etched on it and, in comparison, looks like a child’s play against her grand choker and traditional earrings.

A statement intended, proving Rani wears it adorning for her most valuable tribute to her daughter. The ultimate professional in personal devotion is, herein, a true star of the ceremony, and fans and media extol the quotient of emotion in her choice.

QUICK LINKS