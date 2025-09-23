Shri Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Dashing Salt-and-Pepper Look At 71st National Awards, Gives Major Veer Throwback Vibes

Bollywood’s heartthrob, Shah Rukh Khan-who else-can hardly be absent at the 71st National Film Awards function in New Delhi, where he pocketed the Best Actor award for his film Jawan? He was not just there with the prestigious award that got the glare of the limelight but had a special look to show off. He looked dashing in a touch of salt-and-pepper hairdo along with a trim beard. He carries the extra dollop of stylishly debonair with a feel of sexiness and maturity.

This new makeover is some distance away from his usual dark-hued, youth-full appearance, prompting a few of his fans to compare him with that of his one-time classic and iconic character in the film Veer-Zaara, where he played an older version of his character, Veer Pratap Singh.

SRK’s Veer-like transformation

This comparison to “Veer” shows the emotional connectivity of his characters played by Shah Rukh Khan and their timelessness of appeal. In Veer-Zara, Khan played the aging Veer, with gray hair and a calm, composed demeanor, who has spent decades in a Pakistani jail. National Awards saw a new look-more contemporary but so much load.

It is speculated that the look is for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan. The transition to a more mature public persona could very well open a new chapter in his career, where he embraces his age with style and grace.

First-Ever National Award Win

It isn’t just about his looks; it was an event that marked a watershed in Shah Rukh Khan’s brilliant career. Receiving the National Award for his portrayal in Jawan as the Best Actor is his maiden time winning a National Award for a solo lead in a career spanning nearly three decades. This honor was awarded to Vikrant Massey for his role in “12th Fail.”

Presenting the award from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Secretary Sanjay Jaju referred to him as the “King of Hearts,” thus, adding yet another testimony to the journey of the man from a theatre artist in Delhi to a global identity. For Khan, as well as for his fans, the moment was symbolic, if one such instance can be said to be big, as made clear by his flying kiss to the audience. This well-deserved award puts him firmly in the place of not just starstatus , but of a true cinematic artist.

Also Read: 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed