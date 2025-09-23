LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

The 71st National Film Awards will be held on Sept 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail won Best Feature Film, Vikrant Massey & Shahrukh Khan Best Actors, Rani Mukerji Best Actress. Watch live on DD News YouTube at 4 PM.

71st National Film Awards 2025: Winners, Ceremony Highlights & Live Streaming Details (Pc: Instagram/X)
71st National Film Awards 2025: Winners, Ceremony Highlights & Live Streaming Details (Pc: Instagram/X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 23, 2025 12:56:27 IST

The ceremony of the National Film Awards for the seventy-first year will be the exposition of merit, accentuating the best of Indian cinema, and is to be held on September 23, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. On this auspicious occasion, President Droupadi Murmu will grace the awards ceremony as the award bestower and hence gives the event a highly significant flavor. The dates for the films that earned awards would fall under 2023.

The ceremony will be available for viewing on the official DD News YouTube channel, where red carpet coverage will begin at 3 PM before the ceremony starts at 4 PM. The occasion stemmed from a plethora of selections where 332 feature film entries in itself were proof of the rich and diverse landscape of Indian cinema.

Key Winners and Highlights

The evening of August 1, 2025, saw the announcement of the winners, and names that found importance in the cinema started trending. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s critically-acclaimed 12th Fail won the awards for the Best Feature Film. Lead actor of the film, Vikrant Massey, bagged the Best Actor Award, sharing it with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan for his performance in Jawan.

Another exceptional winner is Rani Mukerji, who was awarded the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The award ceremony will also be special for veteran actor Mohanlal, who will be gracing it with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-the topmost award in India. Sudipto Sen won the Best Direction category for The Kerala Story, which also bagged the Best Cinematography award.

Revealing the Cinematic Masterpiece

The honors acknowledge talent in a broad spectrum, ranging from acting to technical categories, in a multitude of languages. The Best Hindi Film went to the offbeat satire Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery. Other notable wins are Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Sam Bahadur which took home Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values.

The ceremony honors not just the stars but also illuminates the wonderful work done behind the camera-from sound to camera work-in acknowledgement of that collaborative effort that goes into the making of a film classic. In India, it is a tribute to a grand cultural heritage and cinematic craftsmanship, forever immortal.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him “fighter by birth”

Tags: 2025 National Film Awards winners71st national film awardsshahrukh khan

RELATED News

Karan Aujla Stuns Fans As He Shares Unexpected Spotlight Moment With Selena Gomez On The Tonight Show
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child, Official Announcement Ends Months Of Rumours
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pays heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg
Kannappa OTT Release Date Out: Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu Action Thriller To Stream On Prime Video Hindi
Zubeen Garg's mortal remains brought for final rites, CM Sarma offers final respects

LATEST NEWS

'Mastiii 4' teaser: The 'OG Boys' Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani promise a chaotic ride
UAE Bans Tourist And Work Visas For These 9 Countries, Is India On The List?
Oliva launches GeneIQ – India's First DNA-Based Derma Clinic Application
Grace Harris ruled out of upcoming Women's World Cup with calf strain
Meet Laila Faisal, Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend and London-Educated Businesswoman Making Headlines
Uttarakhand CM extends greetings on National Ayurveda Day
EAM Jaishankar joins EU Foreign Ministers in New York, discusses multilateralism, Ukraine, Gaza
Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Illegal Hookah Parlour In Vikhroli, 27 Arrested
This US Woman Claimed Joe Biden Sexually Assaulted Her, Putin Granted Her Russian Citizenship
71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed
71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed
71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed
71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed
71st National Film Award: Winners, Ceremony Highlights, When And Where To Watch – Full Star-Studded Celebration Revealed

QUICK LINKS