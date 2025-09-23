LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"

Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"

Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 10:54:08 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi has completed nearly five decades in the film industry, celebrating 47 years of his cinematic journey.

Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi penned a long, heartfelt note to express gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers.

“I, known as ‘Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad,’ was introduced to you as ‘Chiranjeevi’ through the film “Pranam Khareedu,” and today marks the triumphant completion of 47 years. This film, you breathed life into me as an actor, and as your elder brother, son, family member, and megastar, you have always supported and loved me unconditionally. I will forever remain grateful to the Telugu cinema audience for this. To say that I have completed 155 films to date… the reason for this is your selfless “love,” he wrote.

He dedicated his awards and achievements to his fans and added, “They belong to all of you, bestowed upon me by you. I wish for this bond of love between us to continue forever in this way.”

Along with the post, the actor also shared the poster of his debut film, which came out in 1978.

While fans appeared the most enthusiastic, marking Chiranjeevi’s 47th anniversary in the industry, his brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, turned out to be the biggest cheerleader.

With a carousel of heartwarming pictures with his elder brother, Pawan Kalyan recalled that he was studying in school during the release of Chiranjeevi’s debut film.

“We went to Kanakamahal Theater, and the elation I felt that day is beyond words. In his 47-year film journey, it is truly inspiring to see how he has grown by leaps and bounds in every aspect, yet has remained humble at heart, never losing his healing and helping nature. May Durga Maa bless him with a long life filled with success, health, and prosperity. And also, we wish to continue seeing him in many more versatile roles in the years to come. For him, there is no such thing as retirement, unless he chooses it. And knowing him, he never does,” he further added.

The ‘OG’ star concluded by calling his brother a “fighter by birth.”

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in ‘They Call Him OG’, whereas Chiranjeevi has back-to-back projects in the pipeline, including ‘Vishwambhara’, ‘Mega 157’ and ‘Mega 158’. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chiranjeevientertainment newsPawan Kalyanpawan-kalyan-celebrates-chiranjeevi

RELATED News

Kantara Fame Rishabh Shetty: 5 Must Watch Films That Defined His Career and Won Audiences Heart
Preparations underway at Kamarkuchi village for last rites of singer Zubeen Garg
Jimmy Kimmel Is Back On Air After Six-Day ABC Suspension, Disney Confirms
Soha, Saba pay moving tributes to their "abba" Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on death anniversary
From Dance India Dance to Dance Deewane: 5 Reality Shows Featuring Raghav Juyal

LATEST NEWS

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Expected Date: Will Rs.2,000 Be Credited Before Diwali? Check Status, Date, And Full Details
Canada arrests Khalistani terrorist linked to banned group Sikhs for Justice
VIDEO: Hamas Publicly Kills 3 For Siding With Israel, All Shot In The Head, Crowd Cheers
Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: Register for UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule through Direct Link | Check Dates
Heavy Rains Flood Kolkata, Disrupt Metro And Trains, 5 Electrocuted Before Durga Puja
Who Is Ousman Dembélé, The Ballon D’Or 2025 Winner, Know About His Net Worth, Records, And Prize Money Revealed
The Clear Owl: A New AI-Powered Hybrid Platform for Content Marketing
Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Were Vacationing On Steven Spielberg’s $250M Superyacht In Italy While US Mourned Charlie Kirk’s Death
Hockey India announces 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team
Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"
Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"
Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"
Chiranjeevi dedicates 47 years of cinematic journey to fans, Pawan Kalyan calls him "fighter by birth"

QUICK LINKS