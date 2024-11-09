Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Rapper Sean Diddy Files For ‘Far More Robust’ Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

The attorneys of Diddy submitted the motion in Manhattan federal court, where two judges have denied his prior bail requests since his arrest in September.

Rapper Sean Diddy Files For 'Far More Robust' Bail Request After Denied Thrice: Strict Surveillance, No Contacts And More

O  Friday, Sean “Diddy” Combs submitted a fresh bail request, to get ready for a May trial outside of jail due to altered circumstances and fresh evidence.

The attorneys of Diddy submitted the motion in Manhattan federal court, where two judges have denied his prior bail requests since his arrest in September on allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. They cited a risk that he might tamper with witnesses.

Diddy would be subject to rigorous round-the-clock security surveillance and nearly complete restrictions on his ability to contact anybody other than his attorneys, according to the “far more robust” bail arrangement that Combs’ attorneys are requesting in their latest court filing.

However, they still include $50 million in the package, as they previously suggested. Additionally, they point to fresh data that “makes clear that the government’s case is thin.”

According to the lawyers, the evidence disproves the government’s allegation that a video from March 2016 depicting Combs physically abusing his ex-girlfriend took place during a forced “freak off,” a sexually motivated incident detailed in Combs’ indictment.

According to their article, the interaction was actually “a minutes-long glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship” between Combs and his partner at the time.

The attorneys contended that Combs’ constitutional rights to take part in his defense are being violated by the conditions he is being held in at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

He has pleaded not guilty to allegations that, with the assistance of a network of coworkers and employees, he manipulated and mistreated women for years while using physical assault, kidnapping, arson, and blackmail to silence victims. He has been held at a federal prison center in Brooklyn pending trial on May 5.

(Inputs from AP)

Filed under

American rapper Sean Diddy Rapper Diddy Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Advertisement

