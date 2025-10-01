Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!

The fairytale romance of Avika Gor, a television star best known as the original Anandi from Balika Vadhu, and Milind Chandwani, a social activist and Roadies stalwart, has come to an end with their marriage. On September 30, 2025, the couple had a public and unique wedding within the sets of their reality show, Pati, Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. The cinematic union was attended by family, friends, and television personalities, blending reel life with real-life joy, all in front of the fans on their date of celebration.

Avika would like to take the event to national television, as it is a responsibility and a wonderful opportunity that she feels the audience has earned during this long association with her since 2008, which has now been immortalized in the couple’s beloved stories. They first went to the Siddhivinayak Temple for blessings before now beginning their forever together. Haldi and Mehendi followed suit as lovely traditional pre-marriage festivities marking a wonderful beginning into their next life journey together.

Milind Chandwani: Beyond Roadies

Unlike a typical celebrity partner, Chandwani breaks the mold with a history deeply rooted in social impact. He is no IIM Ahmedabad alumnus; he began as a software engineer and later moved into the social sector. He is into all sorts of things, including running an NGO, Camp Diaries, which provides creative and skill-based learning opportunities for disadvantaged kids. While Roadies gave Milind a brief stint in the public eye, he preferred to remain out of it for the most part, focusing mainly on education and social development. Milind’s huge zoo of philanthropism and entrepreneurship fits very well with Avika’s colorful creative world.

Avika-Milind: A Shared Vision of Love

Their love story began in 2020 in the city of Hyderabad, where they met through mutual friends. Avika often comments on how Milind’s mature and grounded nature matches her own expressive and filmy personality to the hills. After in June 2025 would bring an engagement, followed by a wedding steeped in tradition-now a kaleidoscope of that very charm, with Avika garbed in brilliant crimson-red lehenga and Milind contrasting that with his exquisite peach and gold sherwani.

His sultry glamour was the industry part of her; romantic idealization of a pretty world brought him up against the hard reality of change for Milind.Mhe chose public display of an otherwise private affair to share her greatest joy with the hundreds of thousands who followed her from Balika Vadhu to a happy married Vadhu.”

