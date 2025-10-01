LIVE TV
Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Spark Buzz: Are They Secretly Expecting Second Baby After Son Vayu?

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are reportedly expecting their second child. Sources hint Sonam is in her second trimester, with the Kapoor family and fans excited to welcome another little star after son Vayu.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 1, 2025 11:01:39 IST

The Kapoor-Ahuja household is once again allegedly flooded with joy! Sources from the industry suggest that Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their second child. The couple got their Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August 2022 and is reportedly privately celebrating this delightful bit of news with minimal personal information for now.

While there has been no official announcement on either Sonam’s or Anand’s part, the buzz is nevertheless suggesting that the couple’s family of three is soon to become four with an extra little star. The excitement is at an all-time high among their fans and the entire Kapoor clan, especially the most doting grandpa, Anil Kapoor.

Second Trimester: The Inside Scoop 

The sources now indicate that the actress has already entered her second trimester of her pregnancy. This is a critical and relatively easy period for most mothers. Thus, an announcement from the actress seems imminent, as is the trend with many celebrities who share their good health news after a few months.

Motherhood’s Transformative Effect 

Sonam previously expressed her candid thoughts on motherhood post-Vayu’s birth. To her, motherhood has changed her completely, made her a bit “softer”, yet at the same time turned her into a stronger and more resilient character. This natural commitment shows Sonam’s focus on being present and patiently guiding Vayu along the journey of family life to show the star’s preparedness and acceptance of everything that comes with being pregnant and having a child in the near future.

The couple married in May 2018, with a perfect bond always and adoring their private time even through a highly public life. Raising Vayu is such a delight; the name signifies strength by drawing inspiration from one of the five elements. Now as the couple prepares for a new family member, love and excitement certainly double up within their family. Fans have already been waiting for verification and to catch a glimpse again into the life of this fashionable couple.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 11:01 AM IST
QUICK LINKS