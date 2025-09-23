LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child, Official Announcement Ends Months Of Rumours

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child, Official Announcement Ends Months Of Rumours

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially announce they are expecting their first child. Sharing a joyful Instagram post, the couple ends months of speculation. Katrina, reportedly in her third trimester, plans to take time off for motherhood, marking an exciting new chapter in their lives.

Katrina Kaif Confirms Pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal, Fans Rejoice (Pc: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif Confirms Pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal, Fans Rejoice (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 23, 2025 13:28:35 IST

Bollywood’s most loved power couple, Katrina Kaif along with Vicky Kaushal, has now confirmed the news that she is expecting their first child. Months of conjecture and speculation by the public got put to rest when both shared the news on their common Instagram account. The fabulous declaration has such a sweet flavor and a wonderful picture that fans and admirers have been taken into a whirlwind of happiness to congratulate and be excited even more. This much anticipated “good news” signifies the start of a completely new exciting chapter of life for the couple who lived secretly with their personal lives.

The announcement post read with caption, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude,” followed by an adorable picture of the couple.



The Road to Parenthood: A Timeline of Speculation

The path to this public confirmation has been one of leaks and fan theory. Rumors on Katrina’s pregnancy initially began gaining traction a few months back. In promotional appearances for his movie “Bad Newz,” Vicky Kaushal was asked point-blank about the rumors. Then, he diplomatically replied that whenever they had “good news,” they would share it gladly.

This was not a confirmation, but the strongest indication yet that a baby was on the cards. The rumors intensified even further after a behind-the-scenes picture from an advert shoot was leaked online and appeared to reveal what many thought was a baby bump.

Privacy and Preparation: A Family-First Approach

This time, it seems Katrina and Vicky have taken a cue from the other famous and high-profile couple celebrities-seriously keeping their pregnancies under wraps. Nevertheless, some insiders from the couple have already let slip that Katrina is said to be presently in her third trimester and is due sometime in October.

Apparently, the actress intends taking significant time off from work to be hands-on as a mother-another reflection of how seriously they mean to put their new family first. All of that was understood as official news into which they could expect-all their wonderful intimate arrangements were about to be publicly realized.

Also Read: Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz

Tags: katrina kaifKatrina Kaif first childVicky Kaushal

