Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz

Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz

Rumors suggested Avinash Dwivedi had a second wife and child, but Sambhavna Seth and Avinash dismissed them. The couple, known for openly sharing their IVF journey, clarified there’s no truth to these claims, reaffirming their strong bond and commitment to parenthood

Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife & Child Rumors (Pc: Instagram)
Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife & Child Rumors (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 17, 2025 11:16:41 IST

Gossip and rumors are not new to the entertainment sector and the personal life of the celebrity is usually fuel to the conjecture. Most recently, one such rumor has involved actress Sambhavna Seth and her husband, Avinash Dwivedi, who have been involved in another unsubstantiated claim which is floating around the internet stating Avinash is a second husband and that he has a child by another marriage. 

One of the social media users commented on one of the vlogs of Avinash parents saying that they could hear a voice of a child in the background when the extended family was having a meal. This created speculations and some individuals believed that Avinash had a second wife and a child somewhere in Delhi and was concealing it. But later on his parents explained the fact. The fact is no, Avinash does not have a second wife. His parents clarified in a vlog on their channel Sheela ke Shankar, that the voice people could hear belonged to the daughter of a neighbor, who is also the child of Rakhi sister to Avinash. 

Sambhavna and Avinash’s Relationship Journey

Their relationship is a story of determination and persistence as Sambhavna and Avinash fall in love. Sambhavna and Avinash were the participants of a dance reality show on which they met as a mentor and a contestant respectively. The couple endured several setbacks at the beginning of their relationship by encountering resistance within the family of Sambhavna, but they remained confident in each other and got married in 2016.

They have developed a stronger relationship over the years and they have captured most of their life together through their popular vlogs. These vlogs give people a raw insight into their lives and all their troubles and success stories, and they have a real and strong bond. 

Parenthood Struggles and IVF Journey

Their painful but inspirational road to parenthood has been discussed as one of the most talked-about things about their relationship. Both Sambhavna and Avinash have been so open about their infertility and the several failed IVF cycles they undergo. They have been able to share the physical, emotional, and financial burden that this journey has imposed on them.

This candidness not only earned them a colossal following but brought awareness on the facts on fertility struggles. Their openness in talking about their conception efforts, even their heart-breaking miscarriage experience, further does not hold any water, as far as Avinash is concerned, having a child out of a past relationship. Their interviews and vlogs confirm their uncompromising loyalty to each other and their mutual dream of being parents.

Also Read: Sangram Singh Cheating On Payal Rohatgi? New Actress Entry Sparks Fresh Rumours, Fans Left Wondering

Tags: Avinash DwivediSambhavna Seth

RELATED News

Anupam Kher shares emotional, heartfelt video message for PM Modi on his 75th birthday
Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Reunite In Thrilling ‘Homebound’ Trailer – Fans Can’t Wait For The Drama!
‘Leave The Show’: Angry Mohanlal Moment That Shook Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Over Homophobia
Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!
Manoj Joshi highlights PM Modi's commitment to public welfare on his 75th birthday

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday
NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in; Steps to Check & Other Details
"Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain": Rishi Sunak on PM Modi's 75th birthday
Here Are 5 Google Gemini AI Prompts For The Perfect Bridal Makeup!
CapCut Pro APK Download Without Watermark Pro Editing | CapCut.Pro.in
"Indian team, BCCI and Govt aligned, everything depends on situation": Irfan Pathan on Asia Cup handshake row
Mohammad Yousuf Defends ‘Pig’ Remark At SuryaKumar Yadav, Fans Demand Apology
Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz
Peralta strikes out 10 in Brewers' 9-2 win over Angels
Keerthi Sagathia Set to Ignite Divya Raas 2025 with 11 Nights of Electrifying Navratri at Inorbit Mall, Malad
Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz
Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz
Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz
Sambhavna Seth’s Husband Avinash Dwivedi’s Second Wife And Kid Rumors – The Truth Behind The Buzz

QUICK LINKS