Sangram Singh Cheating On Payal Rohatgi? New Actress Entry Sparks Fresh Rumours, Fans Left Wondering
Sangram Singh Cheating On Payal Rohatgi? New Actress Entry Sparks Fresh Rumours, Fans Left Wondering

Sangram Singh Cheating On Payal Rohatgi? New Actress Entry Sparks Fresh Rumours, Fans Left Wondering

Rumours swirl as wrestler Sangram Singh is linked with actress Nikita Rawal, sparking speculation about his marriage with Payal Rohatgi. Social media hints and past marital turbulence have fans wondering if their decade-long relationship is facing its toughest test yet

Sangram Singh's marriage faces fresh rumours as Nikita Rawal link-up sparks buzz online (Pc: Instagram)
Sangram Singh’s marriage faces fresh rumours as Nikita Rawal link-up sparks buzz online (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 16, 2025 13:51:15 IST

The marital relationship of wrestler Sangram Singh and actress Payal Rohatgi, which appeared to be very strong, is again brought under the watch of the people. The rumors of infidelity have been blowing out of proportion on social media with rumors about a new lady in the life of Sangram.

The fresh wave of speculation is only a few months following the couple defiantly denying the speculation of divorce that had cropped up when Payal Rohatgi stepped down from her job as the director of the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation. At this point, when the name of a new actress is attached to Sangram, people are left wondering what exactly is really the relationship between the two.

Infidelity Whispers and Social Media Clues

There has been a lot of rumor that Sangram Singh was having an affair with a new actress, Nikita Rawal. Several months ago the two have been secretly dating, according to different reports and unidentified sources. The online interaction was marked by a rapid rise, which was observed by astute social media users, not to mention the sharing of loving messages and emojis.

Although neither Sangram nor Nikita officially stated whether they had a relationship or not, these hints online have been sufficient to start a forest of speculation among fanboys and the press.

A History of Marital Turbulence

The rumors that are going on are not the first time that the relationship between Sangram and Payal is a topic of debate. The two who have been dating more than a decade have had their fair of spats and enigmatic postings on social media. Previously, a viral video of an argument between them led to a heated one, as Payal accused Sangram of mistreatment due to her lack of giving birth.

Though these past problems and a recent open break-up between Payal ended, Sangram has continued to deny any marital problems within the marriage, going as far as to hold an anniversary to silence earlier divorce speculations. The arrival of another actress and the rumors about an extra-marital affair have however brought a new dark cloud over their commitment to one another, as many people wonder whether their long-run relationship is under its greatest test ever.

Also Read: How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On

Tags: Nikita RawalPayal RohatgiSangram Singh

Sangram Singh Cheating On Payal Rohatgi? New Actress Entry Sparks Fresh Rumours, Fans Left Wondering

