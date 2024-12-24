Justin Baldoni’s legal team has strongly refuted Lively’s claims. Bryan Freeman, Baldoni’s attorney, described the accusations as “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.”

Ryan Reynolds has publicly addressed the challenging times his family is facing following his wife Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds Finally Speaks Up

The Deadpool actor shared a message on social media, promoting a charitable campaign he and Lively are running with Sick Kids Hospital. Dressed as his iconic character, Reynolds admitted he wasn’t in the mood to don the costume but emphasized the importance of the cause.

“It’s almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to @sickkids,” the post read. “@blakelively and I are matching donations up to $500k. This organization is a sanctuary for so many kids and their parents traversing the unimaginable. Thank you @rowlandbb for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn’t feel like putting the suit on.”

He also expressed gratitude to @reallyndacarter and his daughter for their support during this period.

Blake Lively’s Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Lively has accused Baldoni, her co-star and director on It Ends With Us, of sexual harassment on the film’s set. She has also claimed that Baldoni orchestrated a campaign to tarnish her reputation.

The film, released in August, featured Lively as Lily Bloom, a florist dealing with domestic abuse from her neurosurgeon husband Ryle Kincaid, played by Baldoni. Reports suggest the working relationship between Lively and Baldoni during the production was strained.

The lawsuit alleges that the negative public response Lively faced was not organic but rather part of a deliberate effort to discredit her. The suit also claims that damaging stories about Lively were intentionally circulated to harm her reputation.

Justin Baldoni’s legal team has strongly refuted Lively’s claims. Bryan Freeman, Baldoni’s attorney, described the accusations as “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.”

Freeman criticized Lively’s actions, stating: “It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its representatives. This appears to be a desperate attempt to repair her negative reputation, which stemmed from her own remarks and actions during the film’s promotional campaign.”

He also alleged that Lively’s representative, Leslie Sloan of Vision PR—who also represents Reynolds—had planted fabricated stories in the media even before the film’s marketing campaign began. This led Wayfarer Studios to hire crisis professionals to prepare for potential fallout.

While the legal battle unfolds, Reynolds and Lively appear to be focusing on their charitable efforts and family, with Reynolds offering subtle but significant support for his wife during this challenging period.

