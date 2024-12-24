Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ryan Reynolds FINALLY Enters The Chat, Deadpool Star Has THIS To Say About Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Case

Justin Baldoni’s legal team has strongly refuted Lively’s claims. Bryan Freeman, Baldoni’s attorney, described the accusations as “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.”

Ryan Reynolds FINALLY Enters The Chat, Deadpool Star Has THIS To Say About Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Case

Ryan Reynolds has publicly addressed the challenging times his family is facing following his wife Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds Finally Speaks Up

The Deadpool actor shared a message on social media, promoting a charitable campaign he and Lively are running with Sick Kids Hospital. Dressed as his iconic character, Reynolds admitted he wasn’t in the mood to don the costume but emphasized the importance of the cause.

“It’s almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to @sickkids,” the post read. “@blakelively and I are matching donations up to $500k. This organization is a sanctuary for so many kids and their parents traversing the unimaginable. Thank you @rowlandbb for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn’t feel like putting the suit on.”

He also expressed gratitude to @reallyndacarter and his daughter for their support during this period.

Blake Lively’s Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Lively has accused Baldoni, her co-star and director on It Ends With Us, of sexual harassment on the film’s set. She has also claimed that Baldoni orchestrated a campaign to tarnish her reputation.

The film, released in August, featured Lively as Lily Bloom, a florist dealing with domestic abuse from her neurosurgeon husband Ryle Kincaid, played by Baldoni. Reports suggest the working relationship between Lively and Baldoni during the production was strained.

The lawsuit alleges that the negative public response Lively faced was not organic but rather part of a deliberate effort to discredit her. The suit also claims that damaging stories about Lively were intentionally circulated to harm her reputation.

Justin Baldoni’s legal team has strongly refuted Lively’s claims. Bryan Freeman, Baldoni’s attorney, described the accusations as “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.”

Freeman criticized Lively’s actions, stating: “It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its representatives. This appears to be a desperate attempt to repair her negative reputation, which stemmed from her own remarks and actions during the film’s promotional campaign.”

He also alleged that Lively’s representative, Leslie Sloan of Vision PR—who also represents Reynolds—had planted fabricated stories in the media even before the film’s marketing campaign began. This led Wayfarer Studios to hire crisis professionals to prepare for potential fallout.

While the legal battle unfolds, Reynolds and Lively appear to be focusing on their charitable efforts and family, with Reynolds offering subtle but significant support for his wife during this challenging period.

ALSO READ: Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating Profile Gets Leaked

Filed under

Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds

Advertisement

Also Read

Nicholas Hoult Got Prosthetic P*nis As Memento From Nosferatu’s Director Framed At Home

Nicholas Hoult Got Prosthetic P*nis As Memento From Nosferatu’s Director Framed At Home

What To Wear For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Guide To Comfort And Tradition

What To Wear For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Guide To Comfort And Tradition

Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend School”

Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend...

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With NORAD

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With...

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand Off

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand...

Entertainment

Nicholas Hoult Got Prosthetic P*nis As Memento From Nosferatu’s Director Framed At Home

Nicholas Hoult Got Prosthetic P*nis As Memento From Nosferatu’s Director Framed At Home

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating Profile Gets Leaked

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak Off Parties

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo Movement

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox