The ongoing controversy surrounding It Ends With Us has intensified as Blake Lively files a lawsuit against her co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic workplace environment.

The legal action, coupled with resurfaced past interviews, has placed the actor-director under significant scrutiny.

Blake Lively’s lawsuit alleges that Baldoni created an inappropriate environment on the set of their film. Court documents detail incidents where Baldoni was reportedly warned against showing explicit images or videos to colleagues, making inappropriate comments about genitalia, and discussing sex scenes in a manner deemed unprofessional.

Lively claims Baldoni’s behavior included leveraging his personal struggles with addiction to manipulate the workplace dynamic and attempting to undermine her reputation.

Resurfaced Interview Highlights Baldoni’s Porn Addiction

An interview from July 2021 on Sarah Grynberg’s podcast, A Life of Greatness, has resurfaced, shedding light on Baldoni’s personal struggles with pornography addiction. The actor admitted to being introduced to porn at the age of 10, which he said led to an “unhealthy” relationship over the years.

He revealed using explicit content as a coping mechanism during emotional lows, stating, “I trained my brain to deal with pain with the dopamine hit.” Baldoni also criticized societal norms that sexualize the female body, contrasting them with cultural practices in other parts of the world where such views are less prevalent.

Accusations of a Toxic Workplace

According to Lively’s lawsuit, Baldoni allegedly continued his inappropriate behavior even after being cautioned during an “all-hands” meeting attended by her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The complaint outlines incidents of Baldoni’s alleged misconduct, including attempts to deflect criticism by focusing on his personal issues. Lively further accused Baldoni of orchestrating a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation, describing it as a calculated effort to shift the narrative in his favor.

Justin Baldoni’s Response to the Claims

Justin Baldoni’s legal team has vehemently denied the allegations. His attorney, Bryan Freedman, labeled the accusations “false, outrageous, and intentionally inflammatory,” suggesting that Lively’s lawsuit is part of a broader effort to rehabilitate her own image.

The lawsuit comes just months after the premiere of It Ends With Us in August 2024, which initially sparked rumors of tension between Lively and Baldoni. The co-stars have not appeared together in promotional events or interviews since the film’s release.

As the legal battle unfolds, the allegations and resurfaced interviews continue to fuel public debate. With both parties presenting contrasting narratives, the controversy has cast a shadow over the film and its cast, leaving fans and industry observers eagerly awaiting further developments.

