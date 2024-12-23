Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

According to Lively’s lawsuit, Baldoni allegedly continued his inappropriate behavior even after being cautioned during an “all-hands” meeting attended by her husband, Ryan Reynolds

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

The ongoing controversy surrounding It Ends With Us has intensified as Blake Lively files a lawsuit against her co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic workplace environment.

The legal action, coupled with resurfaced past interviews, has placed the actor-director under significant scrutiny.

Blake Lively’s lawsuit alleges that Baldoni created an inappropriate environment on the set of their film. Court documents detail incidents where Baldoni was reportedly warned against showing explicit images or videos to colleagues, making inappropriate comments about genitalia, and discussing sex scenes in a manner deemed unprofessional.

Lively claims Baldoni’s behavior included leveraging his personal struggles with addiction to manipulate the workplace dynamic and attempting to undermine her reputation.

Resurfaced Interview Highlights Baldoni’s Porn Addiction

An interview from July 2021 on Sarah Grynberg’s podcast, A Life of Greatness, has resurfaced, shedding light on Baldoni’s personal struggles with pornography addiction. The actor admitted to being introduced to porn at the age of 10, which he said led to an “unhealthy” relationship over the years.

He revealed using explicit content as a coping mechanism during emotional lows, stating, “I trained my brain to deal with pain with the dopamine hit.” Baldoni also criticized societal norms that sexualize the female body, contrasting them with cultural practices in other parts of the world where such views are less prevalent.

Accusations of a Toxic Workplace

According to Lively’s lawsuit, Baldoni allegedly continued his inappropriate behavior even after being cautioned during an “all-hands” meeting attended by her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The complaint outlines incidents of Baldoni’s alleged misconduct, including attempts to deflect criticism by focusing on his personal issues. Lively further accused Baldoni of orchestrating a smear campaign to tarnish her reputation, describing it as a calculated effort to shift the narrative in his favor.

Justin Baldoni’s Response to the Claims

Justin Baldoni’s legal team has vehemently denied the allegations. His attorney, Bryan Freedman, labeled the accusations “false, outrageous, and intentionally inflammatory,” suggesting that Lively’s lawsuit is part of a broader effort to rehabilitate her own image.

The lawsuit comes just months after the premiere of It Ends With Us in August 2024, which initially sparked rumors of tension between Lively and Baldoni. The co-stars have not appeared together in promotional events or interviews since the film’s release.

As the legal battle unfolds, the allegations and resurfaced interviews continue to fuel public debate. With both parties presenting contrasting narratives, the controversy has cast a shadow over the film and its cast, leaving fans and industry observers eagerly awaiting further developments.

ALSO READ: Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending The Move

Filed under

Blake Lively hollywood justin baldoni Ryan Reynolds

Advertisement

Also Read

More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage

More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage

What is Smartphone Bypass Charging? A Must-Have Feature For Long Gaming Sessions

What is Smartphone Bypass Charging? A Must-Have Feature For Long Gaming Sessions

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh...

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called...

Liquor Shortage Or Rumors? What Really Happened On The Surat-Bangkok Air India Express Flight

Liquor Shortage Or Rumors? What Really Happened On The Surat-Bangkok Air India Express Flight

Entertainment

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending The Move

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stirs Controversy After Saying Gandhi Was Pakistan’s Father Of The Nation

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stirs Controversy After Saying Gandhi Was Pakistan’s Father Of The Nation

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox