Sunday, December 22, 2024
we-woman

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

According to a complaint, Lively reported experiencing inappropriate behavior from Baldoni during filming. She described feeling so uncomfortable that she organized an “all-hands” meeting to set boundaries.

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Reports have surfaced alleging that Ryan Reynolds blocked actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni on social media months before Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. This development, coupled with text exchanges reportedly obtained by a leading publication has drawn attention to tensions among the stars of the film It Ends With Us.

Did Ryan Reynolds BLOCK Justin Baldoni?

In May, Baldoni, 40, reportedly discovered that Reynolds, 48, had blocked both him and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, on Instagram. A text exchange included in the complaint shows Baldoni expressing concern about the situation to his publicist.

He allegedly suggested preparing for the possibility of Lively, 37, also blocking him, stating, “We should have a plan for IF she does the same when [the] movie comes out. Plans make me feel more at ease.”

While Reynolds and Baldoni do not follow each other on Instagram, it appears that Lively has not blocked Baldoni. However, she does not follow her It Ends With Us co-star, even though he still follows her.

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni?

If the legal trouble gets messy, there are chances Ryan Reynolds might confront Justin Baldoni. However, chances of it are really low. We will keep you posted with the details.

Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Complaint

On Friday, December 20, Blake Lively officially accused Baldoni of sexual harassment. The allegations emerged months after the release of their film, It Ends With Us, amid persistent rumors of conflicts between the two.

According to a complaint, Lively reported experiencing inappropriate behavior from Baldoni during filming. She described feeling so uncomfortable that she organized an “all-hands” meeting to set boundaries.

Specific Allegations Against Baldoni

The complaint details several instances of alleged misconduct by Baldoni, which reportedly led Lively to establish strict guidelines during the meeting. These included:

Asking Baldoni to stop showing her “nude videos or images of women.”

Requesting him to refrain from discussing his past “porn addiction” and sexual experiences.

Instructing him to avoid mentioning “cast and crew’s genitalia.”

Asking him to stop commenting on her weight and her late father.

The allegations against Baldoni have reportedly had significant professional consequences. Lively’s complaint underscores the severity of the alleged incidents, which have added tension to the release of It Ends With Us and the public relationships between its stars.

MUST READ: Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Advertisement
