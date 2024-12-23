Home
Sai Pallavi Offers Prayers At Varanasi’s Annapurna Temple Ahead Of ‘Ramayana’ Shoot

Sai Pallavi visited Varanasi to seek blessings for her role as Sita in Ramayana, offering prayers at Annapurna Devi Temple and Dasaswamedh Ghat. The actress, dressed elegantly, was seen immersed in devotion. Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Pallavi as Sita, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan.

Actress Sai Pallavi, known for her graceful performances, has been actively preparing for her role as Sita in the much-anticipated film Ramayana. Ahead of the shoot, she visited Varanasi, seeking divine blessings for her portrayal of the iconic character. The photos and videos of her visit have taken the internet by storm, showcasing her serene moments of prayer and devotion.

Pallavi, dressed in an elegant ice blue salwar suit and matching dupatta, was seen offering prayers at the Annapurna Devi Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She wore marigold garlands and a tilak on her forehead, folding her hands in reverence before the deity. In another peaceful moment, Pallavi was captured with her eyes closed, deeply immersed in prayer, radiating a sense of tranquility and devotion.

Adding to the spiritual journey, Sai Pallavi also visited the famous Dasaswamedh Ghat, where she sought blessings from Lord Shiva. Dressed in an orange kurta with a matching dupatta and maroon pyjama, she continued her spiritual journey, exuding grace and elegance. In a heartwarming gesture, Pallavi posed for a photo with a fan, further endearing herself to her followers.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, promises to be an epic cinematic experience, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita. Along with her, the star-studded cast will include Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Kannada actor Yash as Raavan, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part slated for a Diwali release in 2026 and the second part set to follow in 2027.

In a recent appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that the first part of Ramayana has already been filmed. Fans eagerly await the grand visual spectacle that will bring this ancient tale to life on the big screen.

