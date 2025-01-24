Saif Ali Khan Finally Tells The Horrific Tale, Actor Heard Screams Of Jeh’s Nanny, Held Tight Grip Of The Attacker

According to Saif’s statement, his apartment has three bedrooms: one for him and Kareena, one for Taimur and his caretaker Geeta, and another for Jehangir and his nanny.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently recorded his statement with the Bandra Police, recounting a harrowing incident on the night of January 16-17.

A burglar managed to break into Saif’s 11th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building, where he lives with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two children, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh).

According to Saif’s statement, his apartment has three bedrooms: one for him and Kareena, one for Taimur and his caretaker Geeta, and another for Jehangir and his nanny, Eliama Philip. The actor explained that the ordeal began when he and Kareena heard Philip’s screams coming from Jeh’s room.

Saif Ali Khan’s Confrontation with the Intruder

Rushing to Jeh’s room, Saif and Kareena found the burglar inside, with Jeh crying in a corner and Philip panicking. Saif attempted to restrain the intruder, managing to grab hold of him. However, the burglar retaliated by attacking Saif with a knife, slashing his neck, arms, and back. Despite his injuries, Saif pushed the assailant into Jeh’s room, locked the door, and helped his family escape to the 12th floor.

Four male employees later returned to apprehend the burglar, only to discover the room empty. The burglar had managed to escape before the police could arrive. Saif, injured from six stab wounds, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital treated Saif for injuries to his neck, arms, and back, including one stab wound near his spine that caused spinal fluid leakage. He underwent surgery and plastic procedures to address his injuries and was discharged on January 21.

The Mumbai Police launched a massive three-day manhunt involving 20 teams and arrested the alleged attacker, Sariful Islam, in Thane. Sariful, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, had reportedly entered India illegally the previous year.

Investigators found the burglar’s fingerprints at several locations in Saif’s apartment, including on Jeh’s room door handle, the stairwell, and the building’s common areas. Sariful was tracked down after he made a Google Pay transaction to purchase breakfast.

Suspect Confesses to the Crime

Upon his arrest, Sariful reportedly confessed to the crime, saying, “Yes, I did it.” However, his father, Md Ruhul Amin Fakir, claimed his son was wrongfully implicated, citing CCTV footage and denying any connection to the attack.

The nanny, Eliama Philip, told police that the burglar demanded ₹1 crore during the break-in. Sariful allegedly fled Bangladesh due to political unrest and was working in India before committing the crime.

Despite his injuries, Saif’s quick thinking and bravery helped save his family from harm. While the incident has left the actor and his loved ones shaken, the Mumbai Police’s swift investigation and arrest have brought a sense of justice to the family.