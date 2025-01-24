Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan Finally Tells The Horrific Tale, Actor Heard Screams Of Jeh’s Nanny, Held Tight Grip Of The Attacker

According to Saif’s statement, his apartment has three bedrooms: one for him and Kareena, one for Taimur and his caretaker Geeta, and another for Jehangir and his nanny.

Advertisement
Saif Ali Khan Finally Tells The Horrific Tale, Actor Heard Screams Of Jeh’s Nanny, Held Tight Grip Of The Attacker

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently recorded his statement with the Bandra Police, recounting a harrowing incident on the night of January 16-17.

A burglar managed to break into Saif’s 11th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building, where he lives with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two children, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh).

According to Saif’s statement, his apartment has three bedrooms: one for him and Kareena, one for Taimur and his caretaker Geeta, and another for Jehangir and his nanny, Eliama Philip. The actor explained that the ordeal began when he and Kareena heard Philip’s screams coming from Jeh’s room.

Saif Ali Khan’s Confrontation with the Intruder

Rushing to Jeh’s room, Saif and Kareena found the burglar inside, with Jeh crying in a corner and Philip panicking. Saif attempted to restrain the intruder, managing to grab hold of him. However, the burglar retaliated by attacking Saif with a knife, slashing his neck, arms, and back. Despite his injuries, Saif pushed the assailant into Jeh’s room, locked the door, and helped his family escape to the 12th floor.

Four male employees later returned to apprehend the burglar, only to discover the room empty. The burglar had managed to escape before the police could arrive. Saif, injured from six stab wounds, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital treated Saif for injuries to his neck, arms, and back, including one stab wound near his spine that caused spinal fluid leakage. He underwent surgery and plastic procedures to address his injuries and was discharged on January 21.

The Mumbai Police launched a massive three-day manhunt involving 20 teams and arrested the alleged attacker, Sariful Islam, in Thane. Sariful, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, had reportedly entered India illegally the previous year.

Investigators found the burglar’s fingerprints at several locations in Saif’s apartment, including on Jeh’s room door handle, the stairwell, and the building’s common areas. Sariful was tracked down after he made a Google Pay transaction to purchase breakfast.

Suspect Confesses to the Crime

Upon his arrest, Sariful reportedly confessed to the crime, saying, “Yes, I did it.” However, his father, Md Ruhul Amin Fakir, claimed his son was wrongfully implicated, citing CCTV footage and denying any connection to the attack.

The nanny, Eliama Philip, told police that the burglar demanded ₹1 crore during the break-in. Sariful allegedly fled Bangladesh due to political unrest and was working in India before committing the crime.

Despite his injuries, Saif’s quick thinking and bravery helped save his family from harm. While the incident has left the actor and his loved ones shaken, the Mumbai Police’s swift investigation and arrest have brought a sense of justice to the family.

ALSO READ: Days After Unfollowing Wife On Instagram, Justin Bieber Shuts Down Split Rumours- This is How They Did it

Filed under

bollywood knife attack case saif ali khan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Farooq Abdullah Sings ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye’ Bhajan In A Rare Moment

Viral Video: Farooq Abdullah Sings ‘Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye’ Bhajan In A Rare Moment

Temperature Drops To 11 Degrees Celsius, Several Flights And Trains Delayed Due To Fog

Temperature Drops To 11 Degrees Celsius, Several Flights And Trains Delayed Due To Fog

‘Shaam Ko Kyu Abhi Marlo’: Manoj Tiwary Recalls Gautam Gambhir’s Abusive Language During Old Playing Days

‘Shaam Ko Kyu Abhi Marlo’: Manoj Tiwary Recalls Gautam Gambhir’s Abusive Language During Old Playing...

Reliance’s Big Bet: Mukesh Ambani Plans World’s Biggest Data Centre In Gujarat

Reliance’s Big Bet: Mukesh Ambani Plans World’s Biggest Data Centre In Gujarat

‘A Man in the Best Actress Category,’ Rants Megyn Kelly While Slamming First Openly Transgender Actress Karla Sofia Gascon

‘A Man in the Best Actress Category,’ Rants Megyn Kelly While Slamming First Openly Transgender...

Entertainment

‘A Man in the Best Actress Category,’ Rants Megyn Kelly While Slamming First Openly Transgender Actress Karla Sofia Gascon

‘A Man in the Best Actress Category,’ Rants Megyn Kelly While Slamming First Openly Transgender

Why Is A$AP Rocky Facing Maximum Prison Sentence Of 24 Years? Here’s Why Rapper Turned Down Plea Deal

Why Is A$AP Rocky Facing Maximum Prison Sentence Of 24 Years? Here’s Why Rapper Turned

Amid Barack Obama, Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumours, Here’s A Deep Dive Of How Former POTUS First Met Michelle Obama

Amid Barack Obama, Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumours, Here’s A Deep Dive Of How Former POTUS

Days After Unfollowing Wife On Instagram, Justin Bieber Shuts Down Split Rumours- This is How They Did it

Days After Unfollowing Wife On Instagram, Justin Bieber Shuts Down Split Rumours- This is How

Robert Eggers Set To Direct Sequel To 1986’s ‘Labyrinth’

Robert Eggers Set To Direct Sequel To 1986’s ‘Labyrinth’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox