Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Actor Shifted To ICU; Police Forms Ten Teams

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Six Times

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was asleep at his home with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members when an intruder broke into the apartment. The intruder, believed to have connections with one of the domestic staff members, attacked Khan with a knife. The attack left the actor with six stab wounds, including two deep cuts on his back, one dangerously close to his spine, and a minor injury on his neck.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, shared that Khan’s injuries were severe, but the medical team managed to handle them effectively. “Saif sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate, and two deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery,” he said.

Saif Out Of Surgery

Following the attack, Saif Ali Khan was immediately taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Dr. Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon who led the operation, detailed the challenges faced during the procedure. “A knife lodged dangerously close to his thoracic spine was successfully removed during neurosurgery,” Dr. Dange said. He explained that the knife had caused significant damage, including a leak in the spinal fluid. The surgery was complex, but it was necessary to prevent any further complications.

In addition to the spinal surgery, Saif also required plastic surgery to repair wounds on his left hand and the right side of his neck. Dr. Leena Jain, the plastic surgeon, oversaw the delicate stitching and tissue repair needed to address the deep wounds caused by the sharp object. “Given the nature of these wounds, our priority was to ensure proper healing and minimize the risk of scarring,” Dr. Jain explained.

Throughout the surgeries, Saif was monitored closely by Dr. Srinivas Kudwa, a cardiologist, to ensure his stability under anesthesia. The doctors have assured the public that the surgeries went well, and Saif’s recovery is progressing steadily.

Police Teams Formed

The attack has raised serious questions about safety, and the Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to DCP Dixit Gedam, initial findings suggest that the intruder had some connection to one of the domestic staff members. The police believe the attacker gained access to the house through the staircase and managed to escape after the attack. No arrests have been made yet.

“Ten teams have been formed for the investigation,” DCP Gedam confirmed during a press conference on Thursday afternoon. The police are also examining CCTV footage from the building to track down the intruder. As of now, theft is suspected to be the motive behind the attack, but further investigations are underway.

Statement from Saif Ali Khan’s Team

Following Saif’s surgery, his team issued a statement confirming that the actor is out of danger. “He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident,” the statement read. The family has expressed gratitude for the swift medical attention Saif received.

Doctors’ Assessment Of Saif Ali Khan’s Progress

Dr. Niraj Uttamani provided further details on Saif’s condition, stating that while his injuries were deep, the medical team’s precise care ensured that he is now stable. “Fortunately, the injuries, while deep, were managed very well by our medical team. Khan is in the ICU but is recovering steadily. We anticipate shifting him to the general ward in a day or two,” Dr. Uttamani said.

Dr. Dange also shared that Saif’s recovery is progressing as expected, and he is now out of immediate danger. “The coordination between departments was key to the success of these surgeries. We’re pleased to report that he is now out of danger,” he added.

Attack on Saif: A Shock to the Bollywood Community

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has left fans and the Bollywood industry in shock. The actor, known for his roles in films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been a prominent figure in Indian cinema for years. His fans and colleagues are relieved to hear that he is recovering well.

Saif’s upcoming projects, including the heist drama Jewel Thief – The Red Sun Chapter, are still in the pipeline, and his recovery will likely be closely followed by the public. As for the investigation, Mumbai police and the Crime Branch are working to uncover more details about the attack and bring the responsible individuals to justice.