Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Actor Shifted To ICU; Police Forms Ten Teams

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the early hours of Thursday (January 16, 2025) at his Mumbai residence, sustaining multiple injuries after an intruder reportedly attempted a burglary.

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Actor Shifted To ICU; Police Forms Ten Teams
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in the early hours of Thursday (January 16, 2025) at his Mumbai residence, sustaining multiple injuries after an intruder reportedly attempted a burglary. The incident took place around 2:30 am at his 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building in the Bandra area. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors confirmed that his condition is now stable after undergoing surgery.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Six Times

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was asleep at his home with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other family members when an intruder broke into the apartment. The intruder, believed to have connections with one of the domestic staff members, attacked Khan with a knife. The attack left the actor with six stab wounds, including two deep cuts on his back, one dangerously close to his spine, and a minor injury on his neck.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, shared that Khan’s injuries were severe, but the medical team managed to handle them effectively. “Saif sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate, and two deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to the spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery,” he said.

Saif Out Of Surgery

Following the attack, Saif Ali Khan was immediately taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Dr. Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon who led the operation, detailed the challenges faced during the procedure. “A knife lodged dangerously close to his thoracic spine was successfully removed during neurosurgery,” Dr. Dange said. He explained that the knife had caused significant damage, including a leak in the spinal fluid. The surgery was complex, but it was necessary to prevent any further complications.

In addition to the spinal surgery, Saif also required plastic surgery to repair wounds on his left hand and the right side of his neck. Dr. Leena Jain, the plastic surgeon, oversaw the delicate stitching and tissue repair needed to address the deep wounds caused by the sharp object. “Given the nature of these wounds, our priority was to ensure proper healing and minimize the risk of scarring,” Dr. Jain explained.

Throughout the surgeries, Saif was monitored closely by Dr. Srinivas Kudwa, a cardiologist, to ensure his stability under anesthesia. The doctors have assured the public that the surgeries went well, and Saif’s recovery is progressing steadily.

Police Teams Formed

The attack has raised serious questions about safety, and the Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to DCP Dixit Gedam, initial findings suggest that the intruder had some connection to one of the domestic staff members. The police believe the attacker gained access to the house through the staircase and managed to escape after the attack. No arrests have been made yet.

“Ten teams have been formed for the investigation,” DCP Gedam confirmed during a press conference on Thursday afternoon. The police are also examining CCTV footage from the building to track down the intruder. As of now, theft is suspected to be the motive behind the attack, but further investigations are underway.

Statement from Saif Ali Khan’s Team

Following Saif’s surgery, his team issued a statement confirming that the actor is out of danger. “He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident,” the statement read. The family has expressed gratitude for the swift medical attention Saif received.

Doctors’ Assessment Of Saif Ali Khan’s Progress

Dr. Niraj Uttamani provided further details on Saif’s condition, stating that while his injuries were deep, the medical team’s precise care ensured that he is now stable. “Fortunately, the injuries, while deep, were managed very well by our medical team. Khan is in the ICU but is recovering steadily. We anticipate shifting him to the general ward in a day or two,” Dr. Uttamani said.

Dr. Dange also shared that Saif’s recovery is progressing as expected, and he is now out of immediate danger. “The coordination between departments was key to the success of these surgeries. We’re pleased to report that he is now out of danger,” he added.

Attack on Saif: A Shock to the Bollywood Community

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has left fans and the Bollywood industry in shock. The actor, known for his roles in films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been a prominent figure in Indian cinema for years. His fans and colleagues are relieved to hear that he is recovering well.

Saif’s upcoming projects, including the heist drama Jewel Thief – The Red Sun Chapter, are still in the pipeline, and his recovery will likely be closely followed by the public. As for the investigation, Mumbai police and the Crime Branch are working to uncover more details about the attack and bring the responsible individuals to justice.

Filed under

bollywood Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack

Advertisement

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Arvind Kejriwal Blames Maharashtra Government For Lax Security

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Arvind Kejriwal Blames Maharashtra Government For Lax Security

Saif Ali Khan’s Earning, Tigers Of Kolkata Owner Earns 1 Lakh Anually

Saif Ali Khan’s Earning, Tigers Of Kolkata Owner Earns 1 Lakh Anually

Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Bandra Home | SEE PICS

Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Bandra Home | SEE PICS

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Opposition Questions Maharashtra Government

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Opposition Questions Maharashtra Government

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Linked To Saif Ali Khan Attack? Know How Chote Nawab Is Conneced To Salman Khan’s Poaching Case

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Linked To Saif Ali Khan Attack? Know How Chote Nawab Is Conneced...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Arvind Kejriwal Blames Maharashtra Government For Lax Security

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Arvind Kejriwal Blames Maharashtra Government For Lax Security

Saif Ali Khan’s Earning, Tigers Of Kolkata Owner Earns 1 Lakh Anually

Saif Ali Khan’s Earning, Tigers Of Kolkata Owner Earns 1 Lakh Anually

Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Bandra Home | SEE PICS

Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Bandra Home | SEE PICS

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Opposition Questions Maharashtra Government

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Opposition Questions Maharashtra Government

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Linked To Saif Ali Khan Attack? Know How Chote Nawab Is Conneced To Salman Khan’s Poaching Case

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Linked To Saif Ali Khan Attack? Know How Chote Nawab Is Conneced

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox