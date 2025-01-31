Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Authorities in Bandra confirmed that Islam had entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence on January 16 with the intention of committing a robbery. Security cameras at the Satguru Sharan building, where Khan lives, captured footage of the intruder.

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Cops Finally Get A Breakthrough With Facial Recognition

Saif Ali Khan CCTV accused


Facial recognition technology played a crucial role in identifying the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national responsible for the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan. The suspect, Mohammad Shariful Islam, was arrested after forensic analysis confirmed that he matched the individual seen in the CCTV footage from the crime scene.

Forensic Analysis Links Suspect to the Crime

A forensic report utilizing facial recognition technology validated that Islam was the same person seen in the CCTV recordings.

A forensic report utilizing facial recognition technology validated that Islam was the same person seen in the CCTV recordings.

According to the police, Islam broke into the actor’s apartment on the 12th floor during the early hours of January 16.

When confronted by the 54-year-old actor, he stabbed him six times before escaping. Following an extensive manhunt, police apprehended Islam in Thane on January 19. Investigators later confirmed his involvement through facial recognition tests and forensic analysis of physical evidence.

Judicial Court Sends Suspect to Remand

On Wednesday, the Bandra magistrate’s court rejected the police’s request to extend Islam’s custody, ruling that no new developments justified further detention.

Judicial Magistrate Komal Sing Rajput stated, “At least at this stage, further police custody is not justified.” However, the court allowed authorities to request custody again if new evidence emerges.

The police had sought additional custody to probe Islam’s illegal entry into India and trace his financial transactions. Investigators revealed that Islam had entered India under a false identity, changing his name from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das.

A police team was dispatched to Kolkata to gather more information on those who facilitated his illegal border crossing.

Following the attack, Saif Ali Khan underwent emergency surgery and was discharged from the hospital after five days. While he is currently recovering from his injuries, the actor has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

