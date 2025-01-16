Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: How Did The Intruder’s Enter into Kids’ Room?

According to the Mumbai Police, the intruder gained access to Saif Ali Khan’s house with the help of a domestic staff member.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident has shocked the entire film fraternity and raised serious concerns about safety and security in Mumbai. The 54-year-old actor was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence, sustaining multiple stab wounds. Police investigations reveal startling details about how the assailant managed to enter the actor’s home and even reached the children’s bedroom.

How Did the Intruder Gain Entry into Saif’s House?

According to the Mumbai Police, the intruder gained access to Saif Ali Khan’s house with the help of a domestic staff member.

An officer involved in the investigation stated, “The intruder was allowed entry into Saif Ali Khan’s house by a domestic help. There is no clarity on what happened next to lead the help to raise an alarm and Khan being attacked. We are probing it.”

Sources suggest that the domestic help is being questioned to uncover the events leading to the attack. Seven police teams have been deployed to work on the case, with the Mumbai Crime Branch conducting a parallel investigation.

Attack in the Children’s Bedroom

Reports indicate that the intruder entered the children’s room at around 2 a.m., allegedly using a duct that allowed direct access into the house. It remains unclear what transpired after the intruder’s entry. The attacker was reportedly locked in one of the rooms, but he managed to escape before police arrived.

Police teams are now analyzing CCTV footage from the area to identify the attacker.

“We have some leads and should be able to nab him soon,” said a police spokesperson.

Saif Ali Khan’s Injuries and Treatment

The attack left Saif Ali Khan with six stab wounds, including two deep cuts on his back. One of the injuries was dangerously close to his spine, and another was a minor wound on his neck. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital successfully removed foreign material near his spine and performed neurosurgery to treat the injuries.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, provided details of the surgery.

“Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3:30 a.m. He had six stab wounds, two of which were deep, and one was dangerously close to the spine. He was operated upon by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi,” Dr. Uttamani said.

Saif’s Family and Public Reactions

Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen at the hospital, visibly worried about their father’s condition. A statement from the family confirmed that Saif is out of danger and recovering well.

The family’s team released an official statement addressing the incident:

“There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. This is a police matter, and we will keep you updated on the situation.”

Police and Doctors Speak on The Attack On Saif

The police have confirmed that the attacker fled the scene, but they remain confident about capturing the culprit.

“We are scanning CCTV footage and interrogating the domestic staff. This appears to be a planned intrusion facilitated by someone with access to the house,” an officer said.

Doctors assured me that Saif’s condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment.