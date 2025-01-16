Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: How Did The Intruder’s Enter into Kids’ Room?

According to the Mumbai Police, the intruder gained access to Saif Ali Khan’s house with the help of a domestic staff member.

Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack: How Did The Intruder’s Enter into Kids’ Room?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident has shocked the entire film fraternity and raised serious concerns about safety and security in Mumbai. The 54-year-old actor was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence, sustaining multiple stab wounds. Police investigations reveal startling details about how the assailant managed to enter the actor’s home and even reached the children’s bedroom.

How Did the Intruder Gain Entry into Saif’s House?

According to the Mumbai Police, the intruder gained access to Saif Ali Khan’s house with the help of a domestic staff member.
An officer involved in the investigation stated, “The intruder was allowed entry into Saif Ali Khan’s house by a domestic help. There is no clarity on what happened next to lead the help to raise an alarm and Khan being attacked. We are probing it.”

Sources suggest that the domestic help is being questioned to uncover the events leading to the attack. Seven police teams have been deployed to work on the case, with the Mumbai Crime Branch conducting a parallel investigation.

Attack in the Children’s Bedroom

Reports indicate that the intruder entered the children’s room at around 2 a.m., allegedly using a duct that allowed direct access into the house. It remains unclear what transpired after the intruder’s entry. The attacker was reportedly locked in one of the rooms, but he managed to escape before police arrived.

Police teams are now analyzing CCTV footage from the area to identify the attacker.
“We have some leads and should be able to nab him soon,” said a police spokesperson.

Saif Ali Khan’s Injuries and Treatment

The attack left Saif Ali Khan with six stab wounds, including two deep cuts on his back. One of the injuries was dangerously close to his spine, and another was a minor wound on his neck. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital successfully removed foreign material near his spine and performed neurosurgery to treat the injuries.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, provided details of the surgery.
“Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3:30 a.m. He had six stab wounds, two of which were deep, and one was dangerously close to the spine. He was operated upon by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi,” Dr. Uttamani said.

Saif’s Family and Public Reactions

Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen at the hospital, visibly worried about their father’s condition. A statement from the family confirmed that Saif is out of danger and recovering well.

The family’s team released an official statement addressing the incident:
“There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. This is a police matter, and we will keep you updated on the situation.”

Police and Doctors Speak on The Attack On Saif

The police have confirmed that the attacker fled the scene, but they remain confident about capturing the culprit.
“We are scanning CCTV footage and interrogating the domestic staff. This appears to be a planned intrusion facilitated by someone with access to the house,” an officer said.

Doctors assured me that Saif’s condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment.

ALSO READ: Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Filed under

bollywood Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case Has Eliminated Over 80 Criminals

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case...

US Removes Three Indian Entities from Restricted List, Adds 11 Chinese Entities Over National Security Concerns

US Removes Three Indian Entities from Restricted List, Adds 11 Chinese Entities Over National Security...

‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Who Are The Suspects? Mumbai Police Arrests Three After Attacker Flees Scene

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Who Are The Suspects? Mumbai Police Arrests Three After Attacker...

Entertainment

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case Has Eliminated Over 80 Criminals

Who Is Daya Nayak? This Mumbai Encounter Specialist Investigating Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case

‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

‘Saif Ali Khan Currently In Recovery:’ Bollywood Actor’s Team Thanks Doctors At Lilavati Hospital

Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Did Saif Ali Khan Know His Attacker? Mumbai Police Suspect Khan’s House Help

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Who Are The Suspects? Mumbai Police Arrests Three After Attacker Flees Scene

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Who Are The Suspects? Mumbai Police Arrests Three After Attacker

WATCH: Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Lavish Alibaug Villa, Here’s All The Deets

WATCH: Inside Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Lavish Alibaug Villa, Here’s All The Deets

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox