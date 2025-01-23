Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

Mika, urging Saif to increase the reward to Rs 11 lakh, praised the driver’s heroic actions, calling him a true hero for saving the actor's life.

Advertisement
‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

Singer Mika Singh has come forward with a generous gesture to reward Bhajan Singh, the autorickshaw driver who rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital. Saif was attacked at his Bandra residence on January 16. Singh announced that he would be gifting Rs 1 lakh to the auto driver for his bravery and quick action.

Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked by an intruder with a knife at his home, needed immediate medical attention. Bhajan Singh, who was nearby, quickly came to his aid and transported the actor to the hospital, despite the gravity of the situation. Remarkably, Bhajan refused any payment from Saif for his efforts, emphasizing that he was just doing what anyone would do in a crisis.

Mika Singh, in a show of support for the auto driver, reposted a news article about the reward on his social media and urged Saif Ali Khan to increase the reward amount to Rs 11 lakh.

Mika Singh’s Instagram story

Mika stated, “I strongly believe he deserves a reward of at least Rs 11 lakh for saving India’s favourite superstar. His heroic act is truly commendable!” Mika further expressed his desire to reward the driver and said he would personally contribute Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation.

Call For Higher Reward

Though Saif has reportedly already rewarded Bhajan with Rs 50,000, Mika’s call for a higher reward highlights the public admiration for the driver’s brave actions. “If possible, could you please share his contact information with me? I’d like to reward him with Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation,” Mika added in his Instagram story.

Bhajan Singh said that he didn’t initially recognize Saif Ali Khan. “His back was hurt. I felt very bad because he was bleeding. I had no idea that Saif Ali Khan was sitting in my rickshaw. I thought it was just some injured person,” Bhajan explained. It was only when Saif and his son exited the rickshaw at Lilavati Hospital that Bhajan realized the actor he had been helping was none other than the Bollywood star.

Bhajan has also mentioned that he hasn’t been contacted by anyone from Saif’s family, including Kareena Kapoor. “I haven’t had any conversation with them so far,” he added, reflecting his focus on helping others without expecting anything in return.

ALSO READ: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In Cheque Bounce Case

Filed under

saif ali khan Saif Ali Khan attack

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Entertainment

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In Cheque Bounce Case

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After Brain Surgery

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox