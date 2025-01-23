Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In Cheque Bounce Case

The Andheri Magistrate Court directed Ram Gopal Varma to pay compensation of Rs 3.72 lakh to the complainant within three months.

Advertisement
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Three Months Imprisonment And Fined Rs 3.72 Lakh In Cheque Bounce Case

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been sentenced to three months of simple imprisonment by Mumbai court. The case has been going on for seven years, and it is a financial dispute that dates back to 2018, when a company called Shree, represented by Maheshchandra Mishra, filed a complaint against Varma’s firm over a dishonored cheque. The court’s verdict adds another legal challenge to Varma’s professional life, which has already been marked by significant financial setbacks in recent years.

What is the case?

The Andheri Magistrate Court delivered its verdict on Tuesday, convicting the Varma under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which penalizes cheque dishonor due to insufficient funds or exceeding the agreed amount. Varma’s failure to honor a cheque issued in 2018 led to the legal battle, which finally culminated in this verdict.

The court has also directed Varma to pay compensation of Rs 3.72 lakh to the complainant within three months. If he does not pay the compensation within the time period, the court has further ordered that he should undergo three months of simple imprisonment. In a related development, though the proceedings are quite long, Varma did not attend the hearing, and the court has issued a standing NBW against his arrest.

The legal cases have been dragging on for over seven years, and the case has been long. Varma’s legal battle intensified when he failed to appear in court, leading to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. In 2022, Varma was granted bail when he furnished a personal recognizance bond and a cash security of Rs 5,000.

The court decision this week, however, marks a critical point in the long-drawn legal saga. Varma’s no-show for the hearing and the inordinate delay in the proceedings have seen the court issue a non-bailable warrant. This is coupled with the three-month imprisonment sentence, which is a serious development.

Varma addressed the issue on X after the court’s ruling to clarify the situation. In his statement, Varma said that the case was a seven-year-old financial dispute relating to a sum of Rs 2.38 lakh connected with an ex-employee. He assured that his legal team is actively handling the matter and did not say anything further because the issue is already in court.

Work Front

On the work front, Varma continues to stay busy with films. The director, who has given the industry notable films in the *Satya*, *Rangeela*, *Company*, and *Sarkar* segments, has recently completed his 2024 film Vyuham. The latter film is based on the untimely death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

He recently announced his next project, a film called Syndicate, which promises to explore a “terrifying organization threatening the very existence of India.” According to Varma, the film will scare not because of supernatural phenomena but because it will be exposing the “horrors human beings can do.”

ALSO READ: This is Not A Publicity Stunt, Kapil Sharma And Rajpal Yadav Get Death Threats, Asked To Reply Within Eight Hours

Filed under

Cheque Bounce Case ram gopal varma

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Social Media Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Call Vicky Kaushal’s Performance ‘Goosebumps-Inducing’

Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

Pakistan’s Proposed Social Media Law Sparks Outcry Over Free Speech Concerns

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto...

Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Meta Is Offering $5,000 Bonuses To ‘TikTok’ Creators To Shift To Instagram, Facebook

Entertainment

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto Driver Who Saved Saif Ali Khan’s Life

‘Saif Bhai, Isko Rs 11 Lakh Do’, Mika Singh Offers Rs 1 Lakh To Auto

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Jannat Zubair Surpasses Shah Rukh Khan In Instagram Followers, Redefining Stardom In the Digital Age

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Oscars 2025: A Look Back At Top 5 Biggest Controversies

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Please, This Is Awkward Enough: When Old-Fashioned Jennifer Aniston Recalled Not Going For Intimacy Coordinator

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After Brain Surgery

Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox