This is Not A Publicity Stunt, Kapil Sharma And Rajpal Yadav Get Death Threats, Asked To Reply Within Eight Hours

Comedian Kapil Sharma has reportedly received a death threat via email originating from Pakistan, according to police. He joins the list of celebrities, including Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra, and Remo D’Souza, who have also received similar threatening emails recently.

An FIR has been filed with the Amboli Police against an unknown individual under section 351(3) of the BNS Act, and investigations are underway. Authorities confirmed that the email warned Sharma about his activities and requested an immediate response.

The message read, “This is not a publicity stunt or harassment attempt. We urge you to take this matter seriously and maintain confidentiality.” The sender, signing off as ‘BISHNU,’ demanded a reply within eight hours, threatening severe personal and professional repercussions for non-compliance.

Sugandha Mishra and Remo D’Souza had earlier reported receiving identical emails, while actor Rajpal Yadav also filed a complaint after discovering the threatening email in his spam folder on December 17. Mumbai Police are treating these cases with urgency, given the pattern of targeting public figures.

The threats come amidst heightened concerns about the safety of celebrities in Mumbai. Last October, politician Baba Siddique was fatally shot outside his Bandra residence. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack. As a precaution, actor Salman Khan increased his security measures, including installing bulletproof windows at his home.

More recently, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 18. Khan sustained six stab wounds, with doctors removing a 2.5-inch knife fragment from his body during treatment at Lilavati Hospital. Following his recovery, Saif was discharged on January 21 and greeted fans and paparazzi outside his home. He also expressed gratitude to auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to the hospital after the attack.