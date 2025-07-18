Saiyaara: Why Is The Internet Calling Mohit Suri’s New Love Tragedy Aashiqui 3?

There’s no ‘3’ in the title, no returning characters, and no official branding from the earlier franchise. And yet, Saiyaara, the latest romantic drama from director Mohit Suri, has found itself caught in the orbit of Aashiqui.

And maybe that’s not such a stretch

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Bollywood Debut Balances Rawness With Restraint

Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, both making their feature film debuts, Saiyaara doesn’t ride on nostalgia but it doesn’t run from it either. The story is simple: a singer and a lyricist meet, fall in love, and lose parts of themselves in the process. It’s been told before, but not quite like this.

Ahaan, long prepped for his debut under the YRF talent wing, steps into the frame with restraint. He doesn’t try too hard to impress, which is exactly what makes him watchable. Opposite him, Aneet Padda fresh off streaming success plays Vaani with grounded stillness, letting her silences speak louder than any line of dialogue.

Suri directs like he’s been here before because he has. The film walks the familiar tightrope between love and ambition, and while it occasionally stumbles into melodrama, it doesn’t lose its emotional footing.

Saiyaara Movie Delivers Heartfelt Music and a Strong Opening at the Box Office

The music, composed by Pritam, is Saiyaara’s spine. It’s not just background it moves the story forward. The title track hums long after the final scene, and if there’s one thing this film gets absolutely right, it’s knowing when to let the music take over.

Despite a few cuts ordered by the censor board mostly mild, mostly unnecessary the film hit theatres with healthy pre-release buzz. Ticket sales passed 1.9 lakh before opening day, an impressive figure for two first-time leads. By Friday night, Saiyaara had collected over ₹10 crore.

So, is Saiyaara the next Aashiqui? No. But it’s not trying to be. It’s gentler, looser, more tentative. It’s a beginning, not a continuation.



And for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, that’s exactly what it needs to be.

