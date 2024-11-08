Salman Khan’s Security Tightened Amid Fresh Threats While Filming ‘Sikandar’: Daily Screenings, ID checks And More

Actor Salman Khan has resumed filming for his upcoming movie Sikandar in Hyderabad under heavy security after receiving yet another threat allegedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

Amid heightened concerns for his safety, Khan’s team and local authorities have set up a fortified, four-tier security arrangement at Hyderabad’s historic Falaknuma Palace Hotel, where much of the shooting is taking place.

What are the Security measures taken?

According to sources, the film’s production team has ramped up security measures to unprecedented levels. The palace hotel has been partially cordoned off, with access restricted to approved personnel who must undergo background and ID checks.

While guests are still permitted to stay at the hotel, they are required to go through a dual-layered screening—first by the hotel staff and then by Salman’s security detail. Staff members undergo daily screenings, and strict protocols, including a “no-swapping” policy, are in place to ensure maximum security.

Salman’s security team, led by his longtime bodyguard Shera, has been reinforced with private personnel, including ex-paramilitary professionals, in addition to police officers from Hyderabad and Mumbai. In total, 50-70 security personnel are on duty around the clock, ensuring Khan’s protection as he continues with his shooting schedule.

The Fresh Threat from Bishnoi gang

The latest threat, allegedly sent by the Bishnoi gang, was received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room on Thursday night. This is the fifth threat directed at the actor in recent months, following a pattern of messages demanding either an apology or payment to avoid harm. The message arrived shortly after a previous threat was reported to Mumbai Police on November 5, intensifying concerns about the actor’s security.

Despite the increased risk, Salman Khan remains committed to completing his work on Sikandar. Reports indicate he will move to Dubai following the Hyderabad schedule to participate in his Da-Bangg Reloaded show. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar also stars Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal, and is expected to release next year.

Mumbai Police are actively investigating the source and motivation behind the latest threat, while working closely with the security agencies to protect the actor during his stay in Hyderabad.

