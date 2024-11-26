Samantha Ruth Prabhu Discloses About Life Post-Divorce, Says, ‘Society Makes You Feel Like A Failure’

In an open conversation with Galatta India, the O Antava star candidly addressed societal biases and shared her journey of resilience and self-reinvention.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, renowned for her stellar performances and currently receiving acclaim for her role in the web series Citadel, recently broke her silence on the trolling and judgment she faced following her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya three years ago. In an open conversation with Galatta India, the O Antava star candidly addressed societal biases and shared her journey of resilience and self-reinvention.

Reflecting on the challenges post-divorce, Samantha highlighted the deep-rooted patriarchal attitudes in society. She shared, “Unfortunately, we live in a society that is deeply patriarchal. When something goes wrong, women often face more judgment and shaming compared to men. This isn’t just limited to the online space but extends to real life too.”

The actress spoke about the stigma surrounding divorce, adding, “When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s an overwhelming amount of shame and stigma. I’ve heard comments like ‘second-hand,’ ‘used,’ and ‘wasted life.’ Society tries to make you feel like a failure simply because a marriage didn’t work out. This mindset is something many women and families struggle to overcome.”

Redesigning Her Wedding Gown

One of the most poignant moments Samantha shared was her decision to redesign her wedding gown after her separation. Explaining her reasoning, she said, “At first, the idea of my wedding gown hurt. But then, I decided to reclaim it. I wanted to own my story—yes, I am separated, I am divorced. My life hasn’t been a fairytale, but that doesn’t mean I hide or let it define me negatively. Instead, I chose to repurpose the gown as a symbol of resilience. It wasn’t about revenge or a grand statement; it was simply me saying, ‘This is my truth, and I’m moving forward.’”

Samantha emphasized that while her journey has been far from easy, it has also been a testament to her courage and determination to embrace life anew.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Samantha continues to shine. After her impactful performance in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan, she is set to star in Rakht Brahmand with Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. Her lineup also includes Maa Inti Bangaram and Atlee Kumar’s next directorial, AAA.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s story serves as a reminder that life’s setbacks can be transformed into stepping stones. Her journey of overcoming judgment and embracing a new chapter is not just inspiring for her fans but also resonates with anyone navigating challenges in life.

Also Read: Mumbai Attack 26/11: List Of Movies Based On Terrorism