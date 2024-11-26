Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Mumbai Attack 26/11: List Of Movies Based On Terrorism

In this led to the death of 166 people that included 18 security personnel. Subsequently, the Mumbai Police arrests Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists.

Mumbai Attack 26/11: List Of Movies Based On Terrorism

On the day when India marks the dark day in the Indian history of horrifying terrorism, November 26, marks the day when in 2008 about ten terrorists infiltrated India to launch mass deaths in various places in South Mumbai. In this  led to the deaths of 166 people, which included 18 security personnel.  Subsequently, the Mumbai Police arrests Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists.

However, here’s a look at some films that tackle these themes:

The Attacks of 26/11

This film portrays the horrifying terrorist attacks that shook Mumbai on November 26, 2008. It captures the events as ten terrorists launched coordinated assaults across South Mumbai. The narrative focuses on the bravery of the Mumbai Police, who arrested Ajmal Kasab, the only attacker captured alive, offering viewers a glimpse into the chaos and courage of those fateful days.

Article 370

Centered on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, this film delves into the region’s sociopolitical changes and the impact on terrorism. Starring Yami Gautam, it examines the challenges and transformations brought about by this landmark decision.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Starring Vicky Kaushal, this critically acclaimed film recounts the Indian Army’s retaliation against terrorist attacks in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. It highlights the meticulously planned surgical strikes in Pakistan-occupied territory, showcasing military strategy, valor, and patriotism.

The Kerala Story

One of Bollywood’s sleeper hits, this film sheds light on the radicalisation of Indian women by global terrorist organisations. It follows the harrowing journey of young women manipulated and recruited for extremist agendas, raising awareness of this pressing issue.

Black Friday

Based on the 1993 Bombay bombings, this film takes a raw and unflinching look at the Mumbai Police’s investigation. It explores the complex web of planning and execution behind one of India’s most devastating terrorist attacks.

My Name Is Khan

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, this emotional drama addresses prejudice faced by Muslims post-9/11. It tells the story of Rizwan Khan, a man with Asperger’s syndrome, as he embarks on a journey to prove that “not all Muslims are terrorists,” against the backdrop of the World Trade Center attacks.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Inspired by real events, this film follows the daring rescue operation to save Indian nurses held hostage by ISIS in 2014. It combines action and drama, portraying the resilience and unity required to counter terrorism.

New York

Set against the backdrop of the 9/11 attacks, this film narrates the story of three friends whose lives are irrevocably changed by the tragedy. It explores themes of friendship, trust, and the far-reaching consequences of global terrorism.

