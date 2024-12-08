Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Cryptic Post, Says ‘We Reflect On Ups And downs’ Amid Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding To Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha took to her Instagram, and in a story in 'Add your moment of 2024', she remembered the ups and downs of 2024 as the year came to an end.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram stories, which has sparked speculation among fans following the wedding of her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. She took to her Instagram, and in a story in ‘Add your moment of 2024’, she remembered the ups and downs of 2024 as the year came to an end.

Samantha shared, “As the year comes to a close, we reflect on the ups and downs that shaped our journey.” From challenges to triumphs and moments of growth and joy, you’ve made it to the end like a shining star! This year has tested us, but it has also taught us strength, resilience, and the beauty of perseverance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

In the morning of the same day, on Naga Chaitanya‘s wedding, she had posted another mysterious message. She reshared a video that was originally posted by Hollywood actress Viola Davis, where a wrestling match between a boy and a girl is shown. The boy confidently enters the match but ends up being defeated by the girl. Viola Davis captioned the post: “Not fragile like a flower, fragile like a BOMB #FightLikeAGirl.” Samantha also shared the video on her Instagram story, using the same hashtag “ #FightLikeAGirl,” that fans connected with the date of Naga‘s marriage, thereby spreading the gossip even further.

The wedding was seen with Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala exchanging a customary ceremony. Actor Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya‘s father, posted heartfelt photos from the event on social media, welcoming Sobhita into the family. He also expressed his emotions, saying, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me.” Congratulations to my dear Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita. Nagarjuna also said that the celebration had a deeper significance as it was taking place under the statue of his late father, ANR, marking the centenary year of the iconic actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who got married in 2017, announced separation in a joint statement in October 2021. Since the split, both actors continued to focus on their career. Now, Naga Chaitanya is happily married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Beats Interstellar With $17 Million In North America