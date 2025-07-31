Home > Entertainment > Samay Raina Bounces Back Strong, Sells 40,000 Tickets In Just One Hour For His ‘Still Alive’ Comedy Tour

Despite facing backlash over his YouTube show, comedian Samay Raina made a powerful comeback with his "Still Alive" tour, selling 40,000 tickets in one hour. The seven-city tour marks a historic moment in Indian comedy, reflecting the comedian's loyal fan base and his resilience.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has been able to prove that his connection with his audience is still very much strong despite the duration of time spent under close public observation. Following all the public outcry surrounding his now-deleted YouTube show India’s Got Latent, Raina has comfortably launched a massive all-India tour titled ‘Samay Raina is Still Alive and Unfiltered.’

Nothing short of miraculous madness was the ticket sale for the tour, which opened with an astonishing 40000 tickets being sold within one hour. This volcanic reaction says a great deal about the comedian’s unshakeable popularity and the devotion of his fans, who have turned out in hordes to give their backing in this incredible display of support. The seven-city tour promises to be a milestone event in Indian comedy history.

Tour Information and Audience Reaction

The “Still Alive” tour will be an important event for Raina and his fans. It would kick start from Bengaluru on August 15, followed by Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and finally to Delhi, where it would arrive on October 5. The rate at which the tickets are being sold out online is unprecedented and speaks volumes about the deep-rooted desire of Raina’s fans to see him come back on stage.

This welcome follows an incredibly successful international tour of New Zealand, Australia, the UK, and Europe, which he had announced in May. The stunning success of the roll-out of the tour seems to have gagged the critics and cemented his position as one of the top lights of Indian comedy.

The Controversy and Its Aftermath

The tour announcement follows months after the comedian and his show, India’s Got Latent, were embroiled in a massive backlash. This was over a particular episode where a guest had made remarks that everyone thought was universally offensive and objectionable. That provoked police complaints and an outrage backlash from the public, prompting Raina to remove all videos of the show from his channel and aid the authorities.

 The provocation has been so severe that record sales of tickets for “Still Alive” have been breaking old records even during such tough times proving that there has been no dent in the trust and respect patrons have for him. The name of the tour is a humorous and poignant throwback to the experience itself as it refers to his fortitude in wanting to get on with things as reviving one’s life.

