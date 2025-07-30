Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!

Samay Raina just dropped some big news—he’s finally hitting the road with an India tour. On Wednesday, he jumped on Instagram and let everyone know the tour is officially happening. He even posted a poster with the title: ‘Samay Raina Is Still Alive and Unfiltered’.

Samay Raina Announces India Tour

If you’re the plan-ahead type, here’s the schedule: He kicks things off in Bengaluru on August 15 and wraps up in Delhi on October 5.

There’s a whole run in between—Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and then the finale in the capital. Here’s the full list:

August 15 – Bengaluru

August 16 – Bengaluru

August 17 – Bengaluru

August 23 – Hyderabad

August 24 – Hyderabad

August 30 – Mumbai

September 6 – Kolkata

September 7 – Kolkata

September 19 – Chennai

September 20 – Chennai

September 26 – Pune

September 27 – Pune

September 28 – Pune

October 3 – Delhi

October 4 – Delhi

October 5 – Delhi

IGL Controversy: What exactly happened?

This is Samay’s first tour in India since the whole “India’s Got Latent” mess earlier this year. If you missed it, that show blew up for all the wrong reasons after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant a seriously inappropriate question—something about watching your parents have sex or joining in to make it stop.

It was, frankly, disturbing. The internet exploded, politicians and celebs weighed in, and the outrage led to FIRs against everyone involved—Samay, Ranveer, and the show’s producers. The show got pulled off YouTube.

Samay showed up before the National Commission for Women not long ago and handed over a written apology, admitting the episode crossed a line.

On a different note, Samay’s been keeping busy overseas too.

He recently wrapped up an international tour with stops all over Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. That tour started in Cologne on June 5 and ended in Sydney on July 20.