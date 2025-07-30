Home > Entertainment > Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!

Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!

Comedian Samay Raina has announced his India tour, Is Still Alive and Unfiltered, kicking off in Bengaluru on August 15 and ending in Delhi on October 5. This marks his first tour since the India’s Got Latent controversy. Fresh from his Europe-Australia circuit, Samay is ready to hit Indian stages.

Samay Raina
Samay Raina

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 30, 2025 20:19:50 IST

Samay Raina just dropped some big news—he’s finally hitting the road with an India tour. On Wednesday, he jumped on Instagram and let everyone know the tour is officially happening. He even posted a poster with the title: ‘Samay Raina Is Still Alive and Unfiltered’. 

Samay Raina Announces India Tour 

If you’re the plan-ahead type, here’s the schedule: He kicks things off in Bengaluru on August 15 and wraps up in Delhi on October 5.

There’s a whole run in between—Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and then the finale in the capital. Here’s the full list:

August 15 – Bengaluru  
August 16 – Bengaluru  
August 17 – Bengaluru  
August 23 – Hyderabad  
August 24 – Hyderabad  
August 30 – Mumbai  
September 6 – Kolkata  
September 7 – Kolkata  
September 19 – Chennai  
September 20 – Chennai  
September 26 – Pune  
September 27 – Pune  
September 28 – Pune  
October 3 – Delhi  
October 4 – Delhi  
October 5 – Delhi

IGL Controversy: What exactly happened? 

This is Samay’s first tour in India since the whole “India’s Got Latent” mess earlier this year. If you missed it, that show blew up for all the wrong reasons after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant a seriously inappropriate question—something about watching your parents have sex or joining in to make it stop.

It was, frankly, disturbing. The internet exploded, politicians and celebs weighed in, and the outrage led to FIRs against everyone involved—Samay, Ranveer, and the show’s producers. The show got pulled off YouTube. 

Samay showed up before the National Commission for Women not long ago and handed over a written apology, admitting the episode crossed a line.

On a different note, Samay’s been keeping busy overseas too.

He recently wrapped up an international tour with stops all over Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. That tour started in Cologne on June 5 and ended in Sydney on July 20.

Tags: india's got latentsamay rainatrending news

RELATED News

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Actress’ Oversized Shirt Fuels Pregnancy Speculation As She Steps Out With With Hubby Vicky Kaushal
Who Is Nandini Kashyap? Assamese Actress Gets Arrested For Hit-And-Run Of 21-Year-Old In Guwahati
Sharon Osbourne’s Tearful Farewell At Ozzy Osbourne’s Birmingham Procession, Family Unites In Grief
My Best Friend’s Wedding Sequel Confirmed — But Will Julia Roberts Say ‘I Do’ Again?
Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing

LATEST NEWS

Banned, Retired, and Back: Brendan Taylor Makes Stunning Return To Zimbabwe National Team At 39
“Will Take All Steps Necessary To Secure Our National Interest”: India Reacts To Trump’s Tariff Announcement
Drunk Driving Accused Attempts Self-Immolation at Police Station
Shubman Gill On Ben Stokes Injury: ‘A Big Miss for England’ Ahead Of 5th Test
Priyanka Urges Centre To Waive Loans Of Families Effected By Wayanad tragedy
What Happened When Oval Curator Met Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, and Shubman Gill Again? Watch Video
“Sindoor Toh Ujad Gaya”: Jaya Bachchan Sparks Row Over Name ‘Operation Sindoor’ in RS
Israeli Minister Threatens to Annex Portions of Gaza if Hamas Refuses to Surrender
Gautam Adani Meets Vietnam’s Communist Party Leader: What’s Next For India-Vietnam Economic Ties?
Op Sindoor Discussion: BJD’s Sasmit Patra Questions Govt Over US President Claims On Ceasefire
Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!
Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!
Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!
Samay Raina Announces Very First India Tour Post India’s Got Latent Controversy- Check Full Schedule Here!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?