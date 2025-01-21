According to police, the accused scaled the compound wall of the Satguru Sharan building, where Saif Ali Khan resides, while the building's security guards were fast asleep.

Mumbai was shaken after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed by an intruder in his Bandra residence during the early hours of January 16. The accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, was arrested three days later in Thane.

How the Intruder Entered the Premises

According to police, the accused scaled the compound wall of the Satguru Sharan building, where Khan resides, while the building’s security guards were fast asleep. A police official explained, “Both the security guards in the building where actor Saif Ali Khan resides were sleeping when his attacker entered it by crossing over the boundary wall.”

To avoid detection, the accused removed his shoes, placed them in his bag, and turned off his phone before sneaking into the building. Notably, there were no CCTV cameras installed at the main entrance or in the corridors, leaving a significant gap in the building’s security system.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed at Bandra Home

Once inside the actor’s 12th-floor apartment, the intruder launched a brutal attack, stabbing Saif Ali Khan multiple times. The actor suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery. Thankfully, Khan is now recovering.

The police revealed that the accused had been residing in Mumbai for over five months and was working odd jobs through a housekeeping agency. Originally from Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, Fakir reportedly used his time in Mumbai to scout potential targets and familiarize himself with the area.

Recreating the Crime Scene

As part of their investigation, Mumbai police recreated the crime scene at the actor’s residence to better understand how the attack unfolded. They also traced the accused’s movements, visiting places where he might have eaten, changed clothes, or boarded a train.

A police official highlighted the lack of basic security measures at the building: “The investigation revealed that one of the two security guards was sleeping in the cabin and the other near the gate. There are no CCTV cameras installed in the building’s corridor.”

Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker in Custody, Tight Security Maintained

After his arrest, Fakir was remanded to five-day police custody by a Mumbai court. He is being held in the Bandra or Santacruz police stations, with strict restrictions on visitors. Only the investigation officer, Police Inspector Ajay Lingnurkar, is permitted to meet the accused. Fakir is provided the same food as other detainees, ensuring no special treatment.

The case has prompted a thorough review of building security protocols in high-profile residences. The absence of CCTV cameras and lapses in security at the Satguru Sharan building are now under scrutiny.

Authorities aim to present a robust case against Fakir, who reportedly acted alone. As the investigation continues, police are examining his motive and whether the attack was premeditated or opportunistic.

A Wake-Up Call for Security in Residential Areas

The shocking incident has sparked a debate about the safety of residential buildings in Mumbai, particularly those housing prominent figures. The lack of basic security measures, such as functioning CCTV cameras and alert guards, has raised concerns.

Residents and building associations are now urged to reassess their security arrangements to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Saif Ali Khan’s Road to Recovery

While Saif Ali Khan recovers from his injuries, fans and colleagues from the film industry have extended their support and wishes for his speedy recovery. This incident has left a deep impact on the community, underscoring the need for vigilance and heightened security measures.

As more details emerge, the focus remains on ensuring justice and learning from this alarming breach of safety in one of Mumbai’s most secure neighborhoods.