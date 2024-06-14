See Pics: Radhika Merchant Wears Gown Printed With Anant Ambani's Love Letter at Pre-wedding Cruise

Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in July and this has created a great deal of buzz among netizens. Their latest pre-wedding festivities recently got underway with a four-day cruise celebration in the Mediterranean Sea. Photos from the first day of the bash have gone viral on social media. In them, Radhika is seen wearing a gown with Anant’s love letter printed on it.

Radhika Merchant Wears A Custom Gown At Pre-wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are on a four-day cruise ahead of their wedding in July. The first day of the celebrations was a memorable affair which included a grand lunch for the guests and a performance by the Backstreet Boys. The bride-to-be stood out on the night to remember in a stunning gown with a love letter printed on it. Anant had sent her the letter, nearly seven years, ago on her 22nd birthday. The Robert Wun-designed outfit had a long trail, which added to its charm. She completed the look with a layered necklace and matching earrings

Talking about the gown, she said that she wants to show it to her grandkids.

“He wrote me this long letter for my birthday about what I mean to him. I wanted it for posterity—I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids, and say that ‘this is what our love was,” she was quoted as saying by Bollywood Shaadis.

Anant and Radhika made their relationship official during the “hastaakshar” ceremony as part of their first pre-wedding bash. They then celebrated their bond as part of the second pre-wedding bash.

All About Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are slated to tie the knot in Mumbai in July. The festivities will begin with “Shubh Vivah” function on July 12. This will be followed by the “Shubh Aashirwad” function the next day. The wedding festivities will end with the “Mangal Utsav” on July 14.

