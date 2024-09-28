The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is set to make a spectacular return to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, starting on September 27. The much-anticipated event will bring together some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, for a star-studded celebration of Indian cinema.

Since its inception in 2000, IIFA has travelled to global destinations like New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the iconic Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will host the three-day event, concluding on September 29. The highlight of the event, the prestigious IIFA Awards, will be held on September 28, with Shah Rukh Khan as the main host, joined by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as co-hosts.

In an exclusive interview, the legendary actress Shabana Azmi shared her thoughts on the significance of IIFA 2024. She expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome in Abu Dhabi, saying, “IIFA feels like home to us. It’s more than just an event; it’s a family gathering for our film industry. The hospitality here is something I truly appreciate.”

Azmi also spoke about the IIFA Utsavam Awards, which celebrate the unification of Bollywood with South Indian cinema. “It’s a very important step,” she said. “India produces the largest number of films in the world, and it’s not just in one language. All regional films deserve representation. I’m thrilled that this is happening now, though it should have been done a long time ago.”

As IIFA 2024 unfolds in Abu Dhabi, it promises to be a landmark event celebrating the unity, diversity, and global impact of Indian cinema.

Also read: Javed Akhtar on IIFA 2024: ‘Time to Respect and Celebrate South Indian Cinema’ | NewsX Exclusive