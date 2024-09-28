The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is making a spectacular comeback to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, kicking off on September 27. This highly anticipated event will bring together some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, among others, promising a star-studded weekend of entertainment.

Since its inception in 2000, IIFA has journeyed across the globe, with memorable editions in cities like New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena, located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will serve as the stage for the three-day celebration, culminating on September 29.

The highlight of the event, the prestigious IIFA Awards, will be held on September 28. Shah Rukh Khan will take centre stage as the primary host, with Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal lending their talents as co-hosts for the glamorous ceremony.

In an exclusive interview, renowned Indian screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is attending IIFA 2024, shared his thoughts on the event. He expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received in Abu Dhabi, saying, “The welcome has been overwhelming.”

When asked about his thoughts on IIFA Utsavam 2024, Akhtar praised the organization’s efforts to bring together various Indian film industries. “I think they are doing a fabulous job. I appreciate how they’re celebrating the unity of Indian cinema by including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil films, just as my wife Shabana Azmi mentioned before. When these films are dubbed, they become massive hits. It’s time we show them the respect they deserve.”

With the grand event set to honour and celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema, IIFA 2024 is poised to be a memorable weekend, uniting stars and fans from across the globe.