Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Javed Akhtar on IIFA 2024: ‘Time to Respect and Celebrate South Indian Cinema’ | NewsX Exclusive

When asked about his thoughts on IIFA Utsavam 2024, Akhtar praised the organization’s efforts to bring together various Indian film industries.

Javed Akhtar on IIFA 2024: ‘Time to Respect and Celebrate South Indian Cinema’ | NewsX Exclusive

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is making a spectacular comeback to Abu Dhabi for its 24th edition, kicking off on September 27. This highly anticipated event will bring together some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ananya Pandey, among others, promising a star-studded weekend of entertainment.

Since its inception in 2000, IIFA has journeyed across the globe, with memorable editions in cities like New York, Toronto, Singapore, Johannesburg, Amsterdam, and Dubai. This year, the 18,000-seat Etihad Arena, located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will serve as the stage for the three-day celebration, culminating on September 29.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Recalls Her Debut Film ‘Iruvar’ at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

The highlight of the event, the prestigious IIFA Awards, will be held on September 28. Shah Rukh Khan will take centre stage as the primary host, with Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal lending their talents as co-hosts for the glamorous ceremony.

In an exclusive interview, renowned Indian screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is attending IIFA 2024, shared his thoughts on the event. He expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received in Abu Dhabi, saying, “The welcome has been overwhelming.”

Also read: Ananya Pandey on Returning to IIFA 2024: ‘It Feels Like Coming Home’ | NewsX Exclusive

When asked about his thoughts on IIFA Utsavam 2024, Akhtar praised the organization’s efforts to bring together various Indian film industries. “I think they are doing a fabulous job. I appreciate how they’re celebrating the unity of Indian cinema by including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil films, just as my wife Shabana Azmi mentioned before. When these films are dubbed, they become massive hits. It’s time we show them the respect they deserve.”

With the grand event set to honour and celebrate the diversity of Indian cinema, IIFA 2024 is poised to be a memorable weekend, uniting stars and fans from across the globe.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor Talks Performances and Unity at IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Filed under

Bollywood stars IIFA iifa 2024 IIFA 24th edition IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi javed akhtar at IIFA 2024 Shah Rukh Khan IIFA host Vicky Kaushal IIFA co-host Yas Island IIFA

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox