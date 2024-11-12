Shalini Passi Spill The Beans Over Why She Walked Out Of Interview Over Kalyani Saha’s Comment

Shalini Passi, the Delhi-based art and design collector, recently found herself at the center of attention after a viral clip surfaced showing her walking out of an interview during the filming of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The clip quickly spread across social media, with viewers speculating whether the walkout was staged for dramatic effect or if Shalini was genuinely offended.

In a candid follow-up interview with Deepak Pareek on his YouTube channel, Shalini addressed the incident, setting the record straight and offering some insight into what truly happened behind the scenes.

Shalini Passi Defends Her Actions

When asked by Deepak Pareek if her abrupt exit from the interview was a PR stunt, Shalini responded with a mix of humor and defiance. “We are not actors. We are real personalities,” she said, clearly frustrated by the idea of being portrayed as someone who might need a staged moment for attention. “I don’t think we need to do PR stunts like that. I just wanted to leave, so I left. Then I came back when I wanted to. Aapke paas koi aur kaam nahi hai baal ki khaal nikalne ke siva?” (You don’t have anything else to do other than nitpicking?) She laughed off the suggestion, making it clear she was not bothered by the reactions or online comments that followed.

Shalini’s candid response reflects her no-nonsense personality, which has earned her both admiration and criticism on social media. The viral clip, which showed her walking out not once, but twice, raised eyebrows, and people quickly began to speculate whether it was for the cameras or a genuine expression of discomfort.

Why Shalini Walked Out

For those unfamiliar with the original incident, the moment that led to Shalini’s walkout occurred during an interview for Galatta India. As the conversation progressed, Shalini appeared teary-eyed, particularly when Kalyani Saha, another member of the cast, made a comment that seemed to trigger her.

While Kalyani was speaking, Shalini got up to adjust her dress, a seemingly innocent gesture that Kalyani quickly seized upon. “When I am talking, Shalini has to get up and get attention to herself because she is not getting attention,” Kalyani remarked, which visibly upset Shalini. The tension escalated when the host shifted focus to Shalini, prompting her to say, “I need a break,” before walking out of the room.

The moment was further punctuated by a lighthearted comment from Maheep Kapoor, who quipped, “Should we be rolling on Season 4?” adding to the humorous but somewhat dismissive tone of the exchange. Bhavana Pandey followed up with a comment, “I think it was what you (Kalyani) said that she wants attention,” which led to a round of laughter from the group.

Shalini’s emotional reaction during the interview sparked a range of opinions on social media. Some saw it as an outburst stemming from genuine frustration, while others felt it was part of the ongoing drama that the show was known for.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series that gives viewers a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of high-profile women in Bollywood. The first season, which premiered on November 27, 2020, quickly became a hit for its blend of glamour, drama, and intrigue. The second season followed on September 2, 2022, and the third season, released on October 18, 2024, continued to capture the daily lives of the show’s stars, including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Shalini, Kalyani, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

The series is known for its candid moments, but it also attracts plenty of controversy, especially as it brings together personalities from different backgrounds. While the ladies of the show have been hailed for their strong personalities, their interactions often lead to tension and drama, both on and off-screen. Shalini’s walkout is a perfect example of how the line between reality and entertainment often blurs in the world of reality TV.

What’s Next for Shalini Passi?

Despite the controversy, Shalini has continued to maintain her composure and grace in public. Her response to the viral incident was clear: she’s not one to play into the expectations of others, especially when it comes to something as personal as how she chooses to express herself.

As the show continues to air, it remains to be seen how Shalini’s relationship with her fellow cast members, including Kalyani and others, will evolve. Whether viewers see more explosive moments or if the drama settles down, one thing is for sure: Shalini Passi is not afraid to speak her mind, no matter the cost.

