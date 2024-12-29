Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Calls Out This Bollywood Actor For Being ‘Extremely Egoistic’

Aman Gupta, who is also a judge on Shark Tank India, opens up that the actor displayed a completely different attitude when working with the boAt team

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Calls Out This Bollywood Actor For Being ‘Extremely Egoistic’

In a recent interview on Dostcast, Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle, opens up about how a Bollywood actor who was once the brand ambassador was very ‘arrogant.’ Gupta accused the actor of maintaining a fake humble image in the media, despite being “extremely egoistic” during their work together.

Aman Gupta, who is also a judge on Shark Tank India, opens up that the actor displayed a completely different attitude when working with the boAt team. “People today have mastered the art of being humble,” Gupta stated. “This actor showed arrogance only to us. In the media, he was always portrayed as kind, humble, and even traveled in economy class, but his behavior towards us was the opposite.”

Netizens’ Assume ‘Kartik Aaryan’

While Aman did not explicitly name the actor, his comments have led to widespread speculation on social media. Many netizens believe that the actor in question is Kartik Aaryan, who became boAt’s first Bollywood brand ambassador in 2018. On Reddit, several users pointed out that Aaryan is often seen traveling in economy class, a fact that matches Gupta’s description of the actor.

One user wrote, “Speaking of Kartik, he sounds EXACTLY like him,” while another said, “Has to be Kartik. I’ve seen videos of him traveling in economy recently, and the narrative fits perfectly.”

However, not all netizens agree, and some have speculated that it could be Ranveer Singh, with one X user accusing him and his wife of using PR to portray themselves as humble while being “arrogant” in reality.

Gupta’s comments highlight the growing trend of public figures carefully curating their images to appear humble, despite their private behavior potentially telling a different story. “Indians are smart,” Gupta added, “and they eventually figure out who is genuinely humble and who is putting on an act.”

Shark Tank India Season 4 is set to premiere soon, which will stream starting January 6, 2025. This season will feature a panel of prominent entrepreneurs, including Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Agarwal, Peyush Bansal, and others, alongside hosts Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki.

ALSO READ: Zomato 2024 Year-End Data Reveals Bengaluru Man Spent Over ₹5 Lakh On a Single Meal – What's That?

AMAN GUPTA Shark Tank India

