Shatrughan Sinha Did NOT Have Surgery, Confirms Son Luv Sinha After Veteran Actor Got Hospitalized Days After Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha was rushed to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after he developed a strong fever, as revealed by his son Luv Sinha on Sunday, June 30. It was earlier reported that the renowned star underwent a minor surgery. However, that was not the case as Luv rubbished the rumours.

While speaking to a leading newswire, Luv Sinha spilled the details on the health condition of his father revealing, “My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well.”

“There Was No Surgical Procedure”

Luv Sinha also squashed the rumours of Shatrughan Sinha undergoing surgery. “I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure.” For the unversed, newlyweds Sonakshi and Zaheer were spotted exiting the hospital on Friday, June 28.

Shatrughan Sinha’s hospitalization comes a week after his actress daughter Sonakshi got married to the love of her life Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. The two got married in a civil marriage inviting only close ones to the event.

Shatrughan Sinha has had an eventful month as he won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal’s Asansol seat for his party TMC. His daughter then tied the knot which garnered a lot of media attention.

The 77-year-old is popular for ’70s and ’80s films such as Mere Apne, Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kaala Patthar, and Dostana among a few others. The actor is also undergoing an annual check-up at the medical facility, as revealed by Luv Sinha.

