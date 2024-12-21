Shockwave In Telangana: No More Special Shows And Ticket Hikes After Shocking Theatre Incident

The Telangana Assembly addressed the Sandhya Theatre incident, leading to CM Revanth Reddy revoking film industry privileges. Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced a ₹25 lakh aid for the victim's family and banned special screenings and ticket hikes.

The Telangana Assembly witnessed a significant shift in focus today as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy addressed the recent Sandhya Theatre incident involving actor Allu Arjun. The tragic event, which resulted in the death of a commoner named Revathi, led to a stern reassessment of the film industry’s privileges in the state.

Speaking during the session, CM Revanth Reddy criticized the industry for crossing ethical boundaries. “The film industry has always been given special privileges, like ticket price flexibility and benefit shows. However, this tragedy proves that such privileges are being misused, costing innocent lives. As long as I remain the Chief Minister, no special privileges will be granted to the film industry,” he declared.

Cinematography Minister Venkat Reddy echoed these sentiments and confirmed that night shows or special screenings ahead of film releases will no longer be allowed in Telangana. Additionally, he announced a strict ban on ticket price hikes, which had become a norm during big film releases.

As a gesture of support to the grieving family, Venkat Reddy pledged ₹25 lakh to Revathi’s family and assured government assistance. He also visited the hospital where Revathi’s son, Shri Tej, is currently being treated, extending his personal support to the family.

This decisive move by the Telangana government marks a turning point in the state’s approach to the film industry, emphasizing public safety over industry gains.

ALSO READ: Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash